Taylor Jenkins' Statement on Medical Emergency in Grizzlies-Spurs
Monday night's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs featured one of the most unsettling and unexpected moments in recent basketball history.
A courtside fan unexpectedly suffered a heart attack right before tipoff and the game was delayed as paramedics worked on him. It was a moment that no one really knew how to prepare for, but players knew the game couldn't start right away.
As the fan was being attended to by paramedics, Grizzlies players gathered in prayer together. They all formed a circle and waited patiently until the game began.
After the game, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins gave his firsthand perspective on witnessing the surreal experience.
There's no precedent for it, there's no script for it," Jenkins said. "I think everyone in the building was pouring their hearts and hopefully praying for the gentleman. All those individuals were coming to be there for his aid and rescue him. When there was a moment to process everything... just take it step by step. No one wanted to rush anything. Everyone wanted to be very sensitive to the situation, provide the right space and respect for what was going on.
While some fans online questioned the decision to even resume the game, Jenkins stated that there positive steps to resume play.
"As we got the necessary updates, we just kinda took it step-by-step and then collaboratively came to a decision to go out there and continue to play basketball, given that there were positive steps."
