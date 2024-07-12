All Grizzlies

Top NBA Free Agent Drawing Interest From Western Conference Contender

This nine-year NBA veteran is drawing interest from the LA Clippers

Joey Linn

Nov 15, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones (5) shoots the ball over Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 15, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones (5) shoots the ball over Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Most of the marquee NBA free agents are no longer on the board, but there are some remaining players who can make an impact. One of these players is nine-year NBA veteran Tyus Jones, who started 66 games at last season for the Washington Wizards. 

Jones has been with Washington for just one season, following his four-year run with the Memphis Grizzlies where he backed up star point guard Ja Morant. In a recent report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, it was revealed that the LA Clippers are among the teams showing interest in Jones:

"Tyus Jones, HoopsHype’s top free agent on the board, is continuing to receive interest as a sign-and-trade candidate from several teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype."

Jones is always among the league leaders in assist to turnover ratio, as he does a good job finding his teammates while keeping the turnovers down. While it is not surprising to hear that Jones is drawing interest from teams looking to add guard help, it is somewhat surprising to see the Clippers listed as a potential suitor, considering the logjam they currently have in their backcourt. 

Including reported signings, the Clippers currently have James Harden, Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Russell Westbrook, Bones Hyland, Kevin Porter Jr., and Kris Dunn on their roster. If the Clippers were to reach a sign and trade agreement with Jones, one or multiple of the guards listed here would certainly be heading elsewhere.

Joey Linn

