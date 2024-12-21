Trae Young's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks will be playing host to the number two seed Memphis Grizzlies today at the State Farm Arena. The Hawks have six players listed on their injury report, but one name stands out above the rest.
Tonight will be the first time this season that these two teams face off in the regular season. However, since the 2019-2020 NBA season, the Grizzlies have won six out of the last games against the Hawks.
Trae Young has been on the injury report for a few days but as of today, he has been downgraded from probable to QUESTIONABLE, as he is currently dealing with a right heel contusion.
With his status currently listed as questionable, it could come down to a game-time decision whether or not fans will see Young take the floor against the Grizzlies, who are now without Ja Morant as he was recently downgraded to OUT.
Young has played in all but one game this season for the Hawks. In those 27 games, he has averaged 21.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, and 1.3 steals a game. Even though the Grizzlies won't have Ja Morant available, the Atlanta Hawks don't have the depth of the Grizzlies and will need Young on the court to have the advantage.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
