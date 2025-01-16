All Grizzlies

Victor Wembanyama Suffers Rare Moment of Embarrassment Against Zach Edey

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey put VIctor Wembanyama on a highlight reel

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 15, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) battle for a loose ball during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Jan 15, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) battle for a loose ball during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
While many NBA fans still focus on LeBron James and Steph Curry as the focal points of the NBA, the future is already here when it comes to the new rivalries to look forward to. One of those rivalries is none other than Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.

At only 21 years old, Wembanyama is already being looked at as the future face of the league. However, even though Edey doesn't have that same hype, he's already showing why fans need to start paying more attention to him. The Grizzlies rookie doesn't back down against anyone in the league, even Wembanyama.

During Wednesday night's game between the Grizzlies and Spurs, Edey absolutely posterized Wembanyama in a moment that immediately went viral. It was a moment that gathered over 700,000 views in under two hours on X.

Before the game, Edey gave some extra hype about his matchup with Wembanyama.

"He's probably the only other dude in the NBA I can look eye-to-eye with," Edey said. "Definitely looking forward to this one."

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Ede
Jan 15, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Chris Paul (03) battle for a loose ball along with Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Not only did Edey end up going eye-to-eye with Wembanyama, but he had the 7 foot 3 center look underneath him. Make no mistake, Zach Edey may not have the same hype as number-one picks, but he's going to make the fans remember him.

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

