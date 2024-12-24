Zach Edey Makes Grizzlies History vs LA Clippers
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered one of their more disappointing losses of the season against the shorthanded LA Clippers without Kawhi Leonard tonight. Despite the loss, it was a hard-fought battle where Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey truly shined.
The 22-year-old big man made some Memphis Grizzlies history during the night. Against Ivica Zubac and the Clippers, Edey put up 3 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 0 fouls. He actually became the first rookie in franchise history to achieve those numbers on zero fouls, showing a true testament to the defense he can play.
For as great as Zach Edey played, Clippers center Ivica Zubac was too much for both he and Jaren Jackson Jr. Zubac had one of his greatest games ever, putting up 20 points and 20 rebounds on 10/18 shooting from the field. No one on the Grizzlies could contain the Clippers big man, but Edey proved that he could battle on the boards with anyone.
It's important to note that tonight was only the 18th professional NBA game of Zach Edey's career. Heading into the night, he was averaging 11.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks on 62/58/65 shooting from the field. If Edey can find a way to improve his offensive output, he'll be one of the better two-way big men in the NBA. He's already proved as much only 18 games into his career.
