Zach Edey Makes NBA History in Grizzlies-Raptors
The Memphis Grizzlies blew out the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, defeating their Eastern Conference opponent by a final score of 155-126. This was the most points scored in a game in Grizzlies franchise history, and the most points scored by any team in the NBA this season.
It was a balanced scoring effort for Memphis, with eight players finishing in double figures. This included rookie center Zach Edey, who tied his teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. for the team lead in scoring with his 21 points. Also adding 16 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in the win, Edey made NBA history.
With 21 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks, Edey became just the second rookie in NBA history to tally that line in 30 minutes or fewer. Per Basketball Reference’s StatHead, Hall of Fame center Arvydas Sabonis achieved that line in exactly 30 minutes on March 8, 1996. Edey did so in 27 minutes on Thursday night.
It has been an up and down rookie campaign for the former Purdue star, but he seems to be getting more comfortable as the season has gone on. From Toronto, the 7-foot-4 center made NBA history against his hometown team.
The Grizzlies are now 21-10 on the NBA season, which ranks a half-game behind the second seed Houston Rockets who are 21-9 after blowing out the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.
