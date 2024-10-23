All Grizzlies

Zach Edey Makes Very Honest Statement Before NBA Debut

The Memphis Grizzles play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) walks into the United Center before the game against the Chicago Bulls.
Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) walks into the United Center before the game against the Chicago Bulls. / David Banks-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies will begin their 2024-25 NBA season on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz. This game will be the NBA debut of former Purdue star Zach Edey.

Selected ninth overall by Memphis in the 2024 NBA draft, Edey projects to start at center for Memphis when they open their season on Wednesday. The 7-foot-4 center will have a very defined role on both ends for Memphis.

Drafted to protect the rim, secure rebounds, and provide Ja Morant with a solid screener and lob threat, Edey looks to be in a great basketball situation as a top-10 draft pick.

Ahead of his NBA debut, Edey spoke honestly about his mindset (via Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal).

"It's tough to sleep for sure before a game like this," Edey said. "It's going to be good."

Edey added, “It's obviously going to be a different type of level, but it's still basketball. It's the sport I've played."

The Grizzlies hope to reenter the Western Conference playoff picture after injuries put them in the lottery last season. That lottery pick ended up being Edey, so perhaps the Grizzlies can make it a very quick turnaround after one gap year.

If Morant and company can stay healthy, the Grizzlies project to be a very good team this season.

