Zach Edey's Draymond Green Message After Warriors-Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors by 51 points on Thursday night, spoiling the debut of recently acquired guard Dennis Schroder. This game was a rematch of the November 15 contest between these two teams that Golden State won by a final score of 123-118.
There was some controversy in that November matchup, as Draymond Green committed a foul against rookie center Zach Edey that the Grizzlies took exception to.
"So I know there's a code in this league, and I don't understand how that wasn't reviewed," Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said after that game of Green’s foul. "Very disappointing."
Green then had strong comments on his podcast about Jenkins and Edey.
"He's big enough to possibly have fooled people that he could be a little tough, and now nobody believe you," Green said of Edey. "Now Joel Embiid gonna like try to put his chest into the stanchion just to see... Ya'll gotta stop breeding these soft dudes man. Stop making these guys turn out to be snitches and soft and going to tell, because you are a big man.”
Speaking about this after Thursday's big win, Edey was asked about sending a message with this win. (via Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal).
"For sure,” Edey said. “When someone talks about you, you hear it. It was kind of something the whole team heard, and the whole team wanted to play for today.”
Edey finished the game with eight points, eight rebounds, and four assists n 24 minutes of play. As for Green, he made unfortunate NBA history by becoming the first player ever with a -42 plus/minus in less than 20 minutes of play. He also finished without recording a single point, rebound, or assist.
