Zach Edey's Injury Status for Grizzlies-Nuggets

The Memphis Grizzlies have released their injury report vs. the Denver Nuggets.

Nov 17, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) shoots as Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6) defends during the second half at FedExForum.
Nov 17, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) shoots as Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6) defends during the second half at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are facing the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, looking for their second-straight win. Defeating the Nuggets on Sunday, Memphis took advantage of Nikola Jokic being sidelined due to personal reasons.

With Jokic out again on Tuesday, the Grizzlies have a great opportunity to pick up a another win. Denver is winless in the two games Jokic has missed this season, both of which came due to personal reasons. While Denver will be without its best player, The Grizzlies are also hit hard by injuries.

Star point guard Ja Morant currently remains sidelined, and he will be joined on the inactive list for this game by rookie center Zach Edey. The Grizzlies have released their injury report, and Edey has been ruled out with a left ankle sprain.

This is unfortunate for the Grizzlies, because Edey has had some strong moments recently even amid his up and down rookie season. In 14 games for Memphis, Edey is averaging 11.1 points and 6.9 rebounds on 61% from the field.

Even without Morant and Edey, the Grizzlies still have an opportunity to pick up a win against a Denver team that has shown little ability to play well without Jokic. Also without Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets are shorthanded in this game.

Memphis and Denver will begin play at 5:00 PM PT on Tuesday.

