Zach Edey's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs 76ers
After losing to the Denver Nuggets last night, the Memphis Grizzlies have a chance to recover with a win tonight against the struggling Philadelphia 76ers. Unfortunately for Memphis, Philadelphia will definitely have the health advantage in tonight's matchup.
Even though Philadelphia is struggling, they're not a team that the Grizzlies can sleep on. The 76ers will be playing with some immense desperation since they're on a four-game losing streak and currently have the worst record in the NBA.
While many were hoping for a battle of the big men between Zach Edey and Joel Embiid, that unfortunately will not be happening tonight. The Memphis Grizzlies have officially listed Zach Edey as out against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a left ankle sprain.
Edey has not played for the Grizzlies since November 17 against the Denver Nuggets, where he put up 7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks in only 14 minutes. It would have been fascinating to see how he handles a center like Embiid, but the matchup will unfortunately have to wait.
This week, Edey was caught catching strays from Draymond Green calling him soft. Green specifically cited that Embiid would play extra physical against Edey.
"He's big enough to possibly have fooled people that he could be a little tough, and now nobody believe you," Green said. "Now Joel Embiid gonna like try to put his chest into the stanchion just to see... Ya'll gotta stop breeding these soft dudes man. Stop making these guys turn out to be snitches and soft and going to tell, because you are a big man!"
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral