Zach Edey's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Bulls
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Chicago Bulls tonight, but the Grizzlies still remain hobbled by injuries. The team has missed numerous key players for the past few games, and tonight won't be any different.
The Bulls defeated the Grizzlies 126-123 in their first matchup this season on October 28 and tonight will be the final matchup in their regular season series. Surprisingly, the Bulls are on a four-game winning streak over the Grizzlies as well. Unfortunately for Memphis, they're going to miss some very important names on the court tonight.
The Memphis Grizzlies have listed Zach Edey as out against the Chicago Bulls due to a left ankle sprain.
Edey has not played a game for the Grizzlies since November 17 against the Denver Nuggets. Through 14 games this season, Edey is averaging 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks on 61/60/67 shooting from the field.
While Edey was the early prediction to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, some new faces have really stepped up in his absence. Both Dalton Knecht and Jared McCain have had multiple phenomenal performances in this early season, and Edey is going to really have to show what he's capable of when he returns. Of course, every award in the NBA is a marathon and not a sprint.
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Chicago Bulls face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
