Zach Edey's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies are set for tip-off against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night for the second contest of a favorable four-game home stand.
The Grizzlies are coming off a two-point win against the Phoenix Suns on Monday to extend their winning streak to three games after a four-game losing stretch. The Jazz, on the other hand, are coming off six consecutive losses to fall to 15-50 on the season and are the last NBA team to earn a win in March.
While the Grizzlies are expected to win, their injury report runs deep with six players listed on it, however, no one on the list is bigger than rookie center Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4 center is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game with right ankle soreness.
Edey missed Memphis' last game against the Suns and could be in jeopardy of missing his second straight. The rookie phenom has already missed 15 games this season but has been one of the league's top first-year players when healthy.
Through 50 games this season, Edey is averaging 9.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks with 58/36/70 shooting splits.
Edey has become the standout center in Memphis and has rightfully earned the starting job. The ninth-overall pick in last year's draft has made a case for Rookie of the Year alongside standout teammate Jaylen Wells, as the Grizzlies are much better when their key rookies are on the court and healthy.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral