Zach Edey's Injury Status for Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets
The Memphis Grizzlies face the Brooklyn Nets in a game in which Memphis should have a clear advantage tonight.
The Grizzlies are currently on a three-game winning streak, with a legitimate chance of finishing the night as the second-seed in the Western Conference. The team has been getting more and more healthy, however, they're still missing on key player.
Zach Edey has been listed as doubtful on the injury report with a left ankle sprain. Despite being doubtful, it's still an upgrade from how frequently he's been listed as out. Edey has not played for the Memphis Grizzlies since November 17 against the Denver Nuggets, where he put up 7 points and 7 rebounds in 14 minutes.
Earlier this week, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins gave a promising update on Edey.
"I think he's going to get some more contact in the next couple of days, maybe a play group on Friday and then we'll evaluate towards the end of the week," Jenkins said.
Through 14 games this season, Edey averaged 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks on 61/60/67 shooting from the field. While none of Edey's numbers jump off the page, he's a legitimate floor-spacing threat offensive and a shot blocker defensively for the Grizzlies. It speaks volumes to how deep the Grizzlies are that they've been able to perform this well while missing one of their key starting lineup players.
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral