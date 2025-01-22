Zach Edey's Status for Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets
To start the 2024-25 season, it seemed as if, regardless of the talent on their roster, the Memphis Grizzlies could've seen their season derailed by injuries. While their players have combined to miss 208 games this season, Memphis has still managed to have enough talent on the court to elevate them to a 28-15 record and the third seed in the Western Conference.
One of the reasons for Memphis' success has been their front office nailing their 2024 NBA Draft selections, with Purdue big Zach Edey at ninth and Washington forward Jaylen Wells at 39th. Both players have started in more games than not for the Grizzlies and will be a part of this roster going into the future.
Currently on a three-game winning streak despite being just 5-4 in January, Memphis moves into the second game of their four-game home stand when they host the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night. With rookie Edey dealing with a nasal fracture as of late, his status has been revealed for this evening's contest.
According to the NBA's recent injury report, Edey is listed as available despite dealing with a nasal fracture. Edey hasn't missed a game since suffering the fracture during Memphis' win over the San Antonio Spurs last Friday, a positive sign for Grizzlies fans.
Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM EST between the Hornets and Grizzlies, a matchup between two of the league's top guards in Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball.
