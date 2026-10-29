Blazers' Morant awaits Grizzlies in unbeaten showdown: Preview, Starters, Injuries, How to Watch
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Game date, time and location: Thursday, Oct. 29, 10:10 p.m. ET, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
TV: DAZN (Memphis), Rip City Television Network (Portland),
Radio: WMFS-FM (Memphis), KPOJ (Portland)
VITALS: The Grizzlies and Trail Blazers vie to enter the final weekend in October alongside the Houston Rockets as the only two unbeaten teams left after just over a full week in this young NBA season. Beyond being the only late matchup on a light Thursday three-game card, this nationally-televised affair is the only show in town and doubles as a reunion between Ja Morant and the only team he’d ever played for prior to this season.
Morant (16.3 ppg, 6.3 apg) scored a season-best 23 points in Portland’s 136-129 victory at the Lakers on Tuesday to help his team record their first victory over a team with a winning record. Deni Avdija led the Blazers with 23 points and nine assists to help overcome a 41-point outing from Luka Doncic.
The Grizzlies last played Monday, winning 110-105 at Utah behind 16 points and 11 rebounds from Cedric Coward. Six Memphis players scored in double-figures and the defense held the Jazz to 41 percent shooting, 10-for-33 from 3-point range. Memphis has now beaten Utah twice and owns victories in Golden State and Sacramento, so it is wrapping up a perfect four-game road trip with an upset.
The Blazers lead Memphis 63-49 in the regular season series and own a three-game win streak against the Griz entering this one, having won four of five and 10 of 17 dating back to April 28, 2021. Portland won 122-114 when these teams met last on March 4 behind 35 points from Jrue Holiday. In the most recent matchup at Moda Center (Feb. 7), the Blazers won 122-115 behind 29 points from sixth man Jerami Grant, now serving in a similar role for the Griz.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
F Jaylen Wells
F Cameron Boozer
C Zach Edey
G Ty Jerome
G Cedric Coward
BLAZERS
F Toumani Camara
F Deni Avdija
C Donovan Clingan
G Ja Morant
G Damian Lillard
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
None
BLAZERS
G Shaedon Sharpe: Out, Right Meniscus Surgery
G John Tonje: Questionable, G League - Two-way
C Hansen Yang: Questionable, G League - On Assignment
G Chris Youngblood: Questionable, G League - Two-way
F Quadir Copeland: Questionable, G League - Two-way
BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Blazers -7.5 (-115), Grizzlies +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Blazers -290, Grizzlies +235
Total points scored: 233.5 (Over -105, Under -115)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
"Obviously, we were at a great point. Then I got in trouble. Dominoes pretty much went from there. Guys started getting traded. Then it came to me. So, I take responsibility for the stuff I caused, but it wasn't all me." - Blazers G Ja Morant on his thoughts on Memphis
STORYLINES
Memphis risks raising expectations after strong start
Coward thrives as Grizzlies knock off Jazz
Jerome storms out of gate with scaldingly hot run
Tony has covered the NBA since 2005, with stops at CBS Sports and Vegas Insider. He is a graduate of University of Central Florida.Follow MejiaDinero