Game date, time and location: Thursday, Oct. 29, 10:10 p.m. ET, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV: DAZN (Memphis), Rip City Television Network (Portland),

Radio: WMFS-FM (Memphis), KPOJ (Portland)

VITALS: The Grizzlies and Trail Blazers vie to enter the final weekend in October alongside the Houston Rockets as the only two unbeaten teams left after just over a full week in this young NBA season. Beyond being the only late matchup on a light Thursday three-game card, this nationally-televised affair is the only show in town and doubles as a reunion between Ja Morant and the only team he’d ever played for prior to this season.

Morant (16.3 ppg, 6.3 apg) scored a season-best 23 points in Portland’s 136-129 victory at the Lakers on Tuesday to help his team record their first victory over a team with a winning record. Deni Avdija led the Blazers with 23 points and nine assists to help overcome a 41-point outing from Luka Doncic.

The Grizzlies last played Monday, winning 110-105 at Utah behind 16 points and 11 rebounds from Cedric Coward. Six Memphis players scored in double-figures and the defense held the Jazz to 41 percent shooting, 10-for-33 from 3-point range. Memphis has now beaten Utah twice and owns victories in Golden State and Sacramento, so it is wrapping up a perfect four-game road trip with an upset.

The Blazers lead Memphis 63-49 in the regular season series and own a three-game win streak against the Griz entering this one, having won four of five and 10 of 17 dating back to April 28, 2021. Portland won 122-114 when these teams met last on March 4 behind 35 points from Jrue Holiday. In the most recent matchup at Moda Center (Feb. 7), the Blazers won 122-115 behind 29 points from sixth man Jerami Grant, now serving in a similar role for the Griz.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Cameron Boozer

C Zach Edey

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

BLAZERS

F Toumani Camara

F Deni Avdija

C Donovan Clingan

G Ja Morant

G Damian Lillard

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

None

BLAZERS

G Shaedon Sharpe: Out, Right Meniscus Surgery

G John Tonje: Questionable, G League - Two-way

C Hansen Yang: Questionable, G League - On Assignment

G Chris Youngblood: Questionable, G League - Two-way

F Quadir Copeland: Questionable, G League - Two-way

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Blazers -7.5 (-115), Grizzlies +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Blazers -290, Grizzlies +235

Total points scored: 233.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"Obviously, we were at a great point. Then I got in trouble. Dominoes pretty much went from there. Guys started getting traded. Then it came to me. So, I take responsibility for the stuff I caused, but it wasn't all me." - Blazers G Ja Morant on his thoughts on Memphis

STORYLINES

Memphis risks raising expectations after strong start

Coward thrives as Grizzlies knock off Jazz

Jerome storms out of gate with scaldingly hot run