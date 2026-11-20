This polar bear has both bark and bite so far.

Yes, the Memphis Grizzlies stand out a bit, like that meme of the bear who bears no resemblance to anyone else in the picture. While the preseason predictions of under 30 wins always seemed absurdly low, few expected the Grizzlies to be keeping the company of the Lakers, Rockets, Spurs and Wolves -- and above the Thunder -- in the Western Conference.

And yet here they are, 12-4, benefiting for sure from a soft schedule but also playing a strong brand of basketball on both ends, and shooting with greater efficiency than any team in the NBA. The Grizzlies are first in the NBA in offensive rating entering Friday's play (121.2) and third in net rating (+9.9), behind only the Spurs and the Celtics.

So far, this seems sustainable, even if it might take at least half of this season before everyone fully believes. But it's safe to say that some of the decisions made by the front office, led by Zach Kleiman, appear to have been validated. That includes some that were not widely celebrated at the time.

Here's a short list of three, though you could go much deeper:

1. Moving On from the Past

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It was understandable that many Grizzlies fans grew attached to the prior core of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane -- but it had become apparent that they would never all be healthy and productive enough together to make the West fully worry about them. Bane went first, for a slew of picks. Then Jackson, for three more, adding to the stash that will be available to supplement this new build going forward. And finally, Morant, which was the most difficult cut emotionally but was absolutely necessary, considering his declining availability and efficiency. And now look: Morant and Jackson have played just four games each for their new teams (Portland and Utah) this season. Maybe you couldn't completely seeing that coming.... but you could kind of see it coming. It was time for a fresh start for them, and especially for Memphis.

2. Drafting the Kid

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OK, so this seems like an easy call in retrospect. But it was Memphis's pre-tanking rules commitment to the soft tank last season that put the Grizzlies in position to take Cameron Boozer from Duke. And then they needed to do it, ahead of Caleb Wilson and others, even if there were questions about Boozer's athletic profile and how it projected for a franchise type player. Well, so far, so good. Boozer's shot has been improving after a slow start, and the rest of his game is fully NBA-ready. He is the hub of an offense before he can legally drink, and they can pour out a few on Beale Street to that. The Grizzlies went beyond the Boozer pick though -- they also surrounded him with tough-minded players who compete, filling out the frontcourt with Isaiah Stewart and Quenten Post. Boozer isn't being overworked, and he's developing at a rapid pace as a player and leader.

3. Staying Firm on the Sidelines

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You're already hearing some Coach of the Year buzz for Tuomas Iisalo, which is common whenever a team is overshooting its over/under. But it is warranted. This coach is a little unconventional in the way he splits minutes, among other things -- and that didn't look so good when the roster was in turmoil and transition last season. But that season set up this one. He cycled through imports like Taylor Hendricks and Javon Small late last season, as 31 players in total got time, and now he has a better handle on what everyone can do. It also took some guts to give so much responsibility to a rookie, as he's given to Boozer. He may not win the award, but he's earned some time to continue building the program, and now seems as if he might have been right hire after all.