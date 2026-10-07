Edey, Suggs and Black's status for Grizzlies-Magic: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & More

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: DAZN (Memphis, Orlando)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio (Memphis), 96.9 FM The Game, Magic Radio Network (Orlando)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic will face off for a preseason bout. The two teams split their season series against each other last season. The Grizzlies are 32-27 all-time in the regular season against the Orlando Magic, including 22-8 at home and 10-19 on the road. Memphis is rebuilding around Cameron Boozer, while the Magic are hoping to have better health this season from Franz Wagner.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Quinten Post

F Jaylen Wells

F Cameron Boozer

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Isaiah Stewart: Out - Ankle

Micah Peavy: Questionable - Ankle

Javon Small: Active - (Two-Way)

Jahmai Mashack: Active - (Two-Way)

Carson Cooper: Active - (Two-Way)

MAGIC

Jalen Suggs: Questionable - Illness

Noah Penda: Questionable - Hamstring

Anthony Black: Questionable - Ankle

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Personal Reasons

Alex Morales: Active - (Two-Way)

Colin Castleton: Active - (Two-Way)

Izaiyah Nelson: Out - Ankle (Two-Way)

Spread: Grizzlies +2.5 (-114), Magic -2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +110, Magic -134

Total points scored: 234.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ty Jerome after preseason game vs. Atlanta Hawks: "After the first few minutes we started playing with much better pace. Getting some stops helped us so we could get out and run a little more. We did a good job of playing fast, finding the matchups we like, spread the ball, everyone got some shots, we looked all right."

"We want to try to get down the court fast. That doesn't mean force a fast shot, but you know, you see what you like and then play different actions as fast as possible too."

"That was an emphasis of training camp, run the floor, getting up and down, everyone being aggressive but trying to get good shots and taking care of the ball. We had some sloppy possessions here and there, myself included, and I think we'll fix that as we keep going."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket