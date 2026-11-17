There have been a lot of fun moments for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season. For a fan base that endured the Great Tank of 2026, it is a breath of fresh air.

And one of the major reasons for that vibe improvement is the play of Ty Jerome, a candidate for Most Improved Player and someone who has helped the Grizzlies compete in multiple games with his impressive scoring output - especially in crunch time.

Talking about how Memphis should consider trading such a player, especially in a month or so when a larger chunk of the NBA player pool becomes trade eligible after signing contracts this past offseason, seems silly. Especially for a 10-4 Grizzlies team that lacks a player who can carry the team for extended periods where a bucket is needed.

And yet, the idea has some legitimate points to it. Memphis just won multiple games in a row without Jerome, including a game against the Wizards where the team scored 136 points and tied a franchise record with 42 assists. For a team without its starting point guard, the offense sure seemed to flow well.

Admittedly, this level of success more often than not comes against poor defenses, but it is important to remember that despite the hot start to this season the Memphis Grizzlies are indeed rebuilding. And while that process may be speedier than initially thought, it's doubtful Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman rushes that process.

Mar 27, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) talks with guard Javon Small (10) during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team creates among itself

It doesn't seem to matter who the "starting" point guard is for the Memphis Grizzlies. In the win over the Wizards, four players (Javon Small, Cam Spencer, Cameron Boozer, Cedric Coward) had six or more assists. And if that is indeed the style of play the Grizzlies would like to pursue, it's not that Jerome is bad in this space. It is that he's middle of the road when you compare his extremely high 32.9% usage rate to his 31.2% assist rate. And that 50th percentile ranking with Cleaning the Glass ranking him as a combo guard!

Cam Spencer? 95th percentile among combo guards comparing usage to assist rate. And Javon Small as a pure point guard is in the 89th percentile.

Jerome is scoring a lot of points per shot attempt - but so is Cam Spencer (a staggering 143.4 points per 100 shot attempts according to Cleaning the Glass compared to Jerome's still very good 124.3). Jerome is protecting possessions, but so is Javon Small (an excellent 7.8% turnover rate compared to Jerome's still very good 10.2%).

Even Cameron Boozer, who is already the connective string across a lot of what Memphis wants to do offensively, has a comparable assist to usage rate to Jerome. And that's as a big, much less a perimeter based combo guard.

Money talks, too

Nov 11, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo talks with guard Ty Jerome (2) during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reality that Jerome and Memphis find themselves in also includes financial and roster building considerations. Cam Spencer is under contract through 2029 (a very team friendly option of $2.8 million), and Javon Small is currently on a two-way deal that will almost certainly lead to a full roster contract once this one expires (that will likely look similar to Spencer's). Ty Jerome has a $9.6 million player option for next season that he almost certainly will not pick up, as he has outplayed that amount of money.

Should the Grizzlies pay a player like Jerome the $20 million or so per season Ty will likely command? Perhaps - there's no denying he has been an offensive force for Memphis and has carried the team scoring wise for extended stretches. But remember, this is a rebuilding Grizzlies organization. And the time to pay the likes of Zach Edey and Cedric Coward will be here before you know it.

Meanwhile, there are other teams, such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Denver Nuggets, the Miami Heat, that want to win a title now. It's not that Memphis doesn't want to compete for a championship. They're just not ready to yet. And in the likely event that a team comes calling for Jerome in the weeks and months ahead, the Grizzlies should listen.

The glorious position of patience

Oct 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Great news, everyone - no decision needs to be made any time soon. As previously mentioned, until December 15th a large portion of the NBA talent pool can't be traded for anyway due to new contracts being signed. And while the injury bug biting Jerome a bit already may be concerning, Memphis is in the midst of an extremely grueling week schedule wise and has the ability to rest players like Jerome with the impressive depth they have accumulated.

You certainly want to maximize flexibility in situations like this, and the Grizzlies have done just that for themselves. Memphis doesn't HAVE to trade Ty Jerome. If he walks in free agency? While that isn't ideal, it's not as if Memphis is hurting for draft capital or cap space this coming offseason. And keeping him on THIS roster continues the safety net existence of allowing for Ty to take over when his young teammates struggle scoring.

Because of this, the Grizzlies can be selective with a trade offer. Ty Jerome and Isaiah Stewart (two important veterans helping establish culture for the young Memphis roster) for Jaylin Williams and Alex Caruso of the Thunder? Thanks, but no thanks. Add a couple 2nd rounders, or even a 1st round pick? Maybe the start of something is there.

And Caruso is having a great season for Oklahoma City! The point is, if a deal isn't a home run in terms of value (paying Caruso $22 million in 2028-2029 is a bit of a sting potentially), Memphis can pass and ride the current wave of success.

There are lots of possible deals that could help the Grizzlies in the future asset wise. That's the benefit of nailing a free agency signing such as Jerome. He's an asset regardless of the future direction.

And thankfully, finally, that direction feels onward and upward for the Memphis Grizzlies.