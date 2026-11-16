The Memphis Grizzlies (9-4) and Washington Wizards (4-10) meet for the first of two matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the Wizards won both matchups against the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are 33-26 all-time in the regular season against the Wizards, including 24-6 at home and 9-20 on the road.

Most recently, the Wizards are coming off a, 147-119, loss against the Houston Rockets.

One key matchup to watch: Grizzlies rookie power forward Cameron Boozer against Anthony Davis. Boozer is averaging 15.5 points, just under 9.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists, while Davis is averaging 24.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Most recently, the Grizzlies are coming off a, 129-110 win over the Brooklyn Nets. In that game, Grizzlies swingman Cedric Coward finished with 23 points, (converting on seven of his 12 shot attempts), 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Forward Taylor Hendricks contributed 22 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench.

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 16, 6:00 p.m. CST, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV/Streaming: DAZN-MEM, ABC 24 (Memphis), Monumental Sports Network, Monumental+ (Washington, D.C.)

Radio: 92.9 FM, 680 AM (Memphis), 980 AM/95.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1500 AM (Washington, D.C.)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -3.5 (-110), Wizards +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -156, Wizards +132

Total points scored: 232.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after win over the Pelicans: "Really fantastic performance by our guys. In the beginning, we were hitting basically every shot, but I was very pleased was we had a clear idea about how to attack in each situation, we created open looks and guys knocked those down. They're practice shots for our guys, that was very good."

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Cam Spencer

G Cedric Coward

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Cameron Boozer

WIZARDS

G Trae Young

G Kyshawn George

C Alexandre Sarr

F AJ Dybantsa

F Anthony Davis

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Zach Edey: Available - Ankle

Isaiah Stewart: Out - Illness

Ty Jerome: Out - Hip

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Back

Quinten Post: Available - Concussion

GG Jackson: Out - Foot

WIZARDS

Tre Johnson: Available - Back

Tristan Vukcevic: Out - Hip

Justin Champagnie: Out - Foot

Jamir Watkins: Out - Knee (Two-Way)

Reece Beekman: Out - Shoulder