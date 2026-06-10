Grizzlies 2026 Mock Draft: Taking the Spurs Route to Team Building
We are officially two weeks away from the 2026 NBA Draft. The Memphis Grizzlies appear to have taken the San Antonio Spurs approach to building a contending team. They have put a nice young core together led by the Enormous Zach Edey and Cedric Coward in back-to-back drafts. Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer, Walter Clayton Jr. and Javon Small round out the drafted supporting cast. (Clayton came over in a trade).
This is one of the deepest drafts to come along in years. The Grizzlies have a chance to add high quality players to contribute to winning next season. Let’s look at how the draft could shake out in the first round.
Picks 1-5
No .1 Washinton Wizards
AJ Dybantsa | 6’10” | 217 lbs | Freshman | BYU
PPG: 25.5
REB: 6.8
AST: 3.7
BLK: .3
STL: 1.1
FG: 51%
3PT: 33.1%
FT: 77.4%
AJ brings an instant contributor to the young Wizard’s core of Tre Johnson, Keyshawn George, Will Riley and Alex Sarr. He is an outstanding athlete with a crazy 42” max vertical jump. His wingspan is 7’ which he uses well when attacking the basket or raising up for a contested jumper.
No.2 Utah Jazz
Darryn Peterson | 6’5” |199 lbs | Freshman | Kansas
PPG: 20.2
REB: 4.2
AST: 1.6
BLK: .6
STL: 1.4
FG: 43.8%
3PT: 38.2%
FT: 82.6%
The Jazz added a dynamic scorer next to Keyonte George making it impossible to help off him. The great part about adding Peterson is his two-way playmaking ability. He can defend the other team’s best player. He has a .080 DWS/40 which is one of the best in his class. The questions about his health in college seem to be answered by poor creatine management by he and his training team.
No.3 Memphis Grizzlies
Caleb Wilson | 6’10” | 211 lbs | Freshman | North Carolina
PPG: 19.8
REB: 9.4
AST: 2.7
BLK: 1.4
STL: 1.5
FG: 57.8%
3PT: 25.9%
FT: 71.3%
A dynamic small forward that is an ultra-competitor. He can command double teams and shoot over the double with a nice turn around fade. He is an explosive lob finisher and rebounder. He has shot blocking ability but his ability to switch 1-5 is the biggest advantage he brings defensively.
His biggest challenge will be working on his balance. He gets out of control at times.
No.4 Chicago Bulls
Darius Acuff | 6’3” | 186 lbs | Freshman | Arkansas
PPG: 23.5
REB: 3.1
AST: 6.4
BLK: .3
STL: .8
FG: 48.4%
3PT: 44%
FT: 80.9%
The Bulls add a hybrid old school/new school point guard to the mix. Acuff is a true three level scorer with elite facilitation abilities. He scores around the rim with a variety of floaters and scoops. He can shoot the lights out on set shots as well as off the bounce. His most impressive skill is his instant processing ability to place passes where they need to be from any position he is at on the floor.
His biggest weakness is defense.
No.5 LA Clippers
Cameron Boozer | 6’9” | 253 lbs | Freshman | Duke
PPG: 22.5
REB: 10.2
AST: 4.1
BLK: .6
STL: 1.4
FG: 55.6%
3PT: 39.1%
FT: 78.9%
Boozer is one of the most productive players in the class. He is a very skilled passing big who can stretch the floor. He is bruising in the post and on the boards. He has shown the ability to put the ball on the floor a little at the college level.
His biggest weakness is his defense and lack of vertical explosiveness.
Picks 6-10
No.6 Brooklyn Nets
Keaton Wagler | 6’6” | 188 lbs | Freshman | Illionis
PPG: 17.9
REB: 5.1
AST: 4.2
BLK: .4
STL: .9
FG: 44.5%
3PT: 39.7%
FT: 79.8%
After selecting a ton of guards last draft the Nets add another but of a different type. They get a tall lanky shooting guard that played out of position in college at PG and still excelled. He will be more off ball to start his career due to his lack of ball handling variety. He has an outstanding feel for the game.
He needs to get much stronger and is a limited vertical athlete.
No.7 Sacramento Kings
Mikel Brown Jr | 6’4” | 190 lbs | Freshman | Louisville
PPG: 18.2
REB: 3.3
AST: 4.7
BLK: .1
STL: 1.2
FG: 41%
3PT: 34.4%
FT: 84.4%
Mikel is an explosive point guard that has good positional size and can put pressure on the rim. He has a nice jumper even with poor percentages. He had a back injury that impacted his stats. He is an excellent passer and needs to lean into that more. There is two potential there if he chooses to seize it.
His decision making in terms of shot selection and when to attack need to improve.
No. 8 Atlanta Hawks
Kingston Flemings | 6’3” | 183 lbs | Freshman | Houston
PPG: 16.1
REB: 4.1
AST: 5.2
BLK: .3
STL: 1.5
FG: 47.6%
3PT: 38.7%
FT: 84.5%
The Hawks add a dynamic point guard to their young budding core. Flemings is a two-way team first guy that brings oh (bleep) speed to your offense. He can also get rim pressure and finish on top of the rim. He is a good passer with the right mentality to be great. He was part of an outstanding defense in college and thrived on both ends of the floor.
His biggest challenge will be adding muscle to his small frame
No.9 Dallas Mavericks
Cameron Carr | 6’5” | 184 lbs | Sophomore | Baylor
PPG: 18.9
REB: 5.8
AST: 2.6
BLK: 1.3
STL: .9
FG: 49.4%
3PT: 37.4%
FT: 80.1%
A dynamic scoring guard to pair next to Cooper Flagg for years to come. He brings functional size to any lineup. He is an outstanding shooter that can also finish on top of the rim from anywhere near the basket. He will be a nightmare in transition basketball also. He is a good weakside defender and decent at the point of attack.
He needs to put on muscle to play at the next level.
No.10 Milwaukee Bucks
Nate Ament | 6’10” | 211 lbs | Freshman | Tennessee
PPG: 16.7
REB: 6.3
AST: 2.3
BLK: .6
STL: 1.0
FG: 39.9%
3PT: 33.3%
FT: 79.0%
I was shocked Nate stayed in this year’s draft. He and his agent had to have heard something they liked. He was one of the most disappointing prospects of the entire class. His shooting percentage was abysmal from everywhere. His limited ability to dribble, play through contact and score efficiently should have scared off most general managers. He is a negative defender with poor vertical athleticism. The idea of his jumper is better than his actual jumper. Jon Horst strikes again.
Picks 11-20
No.11 Golden State Warriors
Yaxel Lendeborg | 6’10” | 241 lbs | Senior | Michigan
PPG: 15.1
REB: 6.8
AST: 3.2
BLK: 1.2
STL: 1.1
FG: 51.5
3PT: 37.2%
FT: 82.4%
A Swiss army knife with excellent functional size and an enormous wingspan of 7.3. He also has the agility to be switchable defensively. His improved three point shot fits right into the Warriors free flowing offensive system. He is a tough team first guy that checks all the boxes to play on a team that wants to compete one last time for Steph Curry. He is one of the best in his class in many of the advanced stats.
No.12 Oklahoma City Thunder
Brayden Burries | 6’5” | 215 lbs | Freshman | Arizona
PPG: 16.1
REB: 4.9
AST: 2.4
BLK: .2
STL: 1.5
FG: 49.1%
3PT: 39.1%
FT: 80.5%
The thunder strike again! They get a steal at pick 12 with Burries falling down the board. He is a 3&D slashing guard. He has great size and fearlessness in his game.
No.13 Miami Heat
Labaron Philon | 6’3” | 176 lbs | Sophomore | Alabama
PPG: 22
REB: 3.5
AST: 5.0
BLK: .2
STL: 1.2
FG: 50.1%
3PT: 39.9%
FT: 79.8%
This pick is likely on the move but in this mock the Heat keep it and get a dynamic playmaking guard to pair with the young Kasparas Jakucionis. You get a true ball handler that can create his own shot off the bounce. He is quick and fast with a knack for finishing through contact. He increased his three-point percentage on high volume.
His slight build is the only pause for concern.
No.14 Charlotte Hornets
Aday Mara | 7’3” | 260 lbs | Junior | Michigan
PPG: 12.1
REB: 6.8
AST: 2.4
BLK: 2.6
STL: .4
FG: 66.8%
3PT: 30%
FT: 56.4%
The Hornets get an upgrade over Ryan Caulkbrenner to add to their young core. Mara can finish with either hand around the basket. He is an outstanding passer that you can run actions from. He has great instincts to orientate himself to where the rim is always. He is a good shot blocker but not a great rebounding big.
He doesn’t stretch the floor at all
No.15 Chicago Bulls
Morez Johnson Jr | 6’10” | 251 lbs | Sophomore | Michigan
PPG: 13.1
REB: 7.3
AST: 1.2
BLK: 1.1
STL: .7
FG: 62.3%
3PT: 34.3%
FT: 78.2%
The best big in the class to me gets paired with Darius Acuff. He is an explosive lob finisher and power rebounder. He can switch 1-5 onto any player. He has the lateral agility and uses his arm length to stay glued to his man in space. He can even snake with guards around screens.
The biggest question is can he stretch the floor.
No.16 Memphis Grizzlies
Ebuka Okorie | 6’2” | 186 lbs | Freshman | Stanford
PPG: 23.2
REB: 3.6
AST: 3.6
BLK: .3
STL: 1.6
FG: 46.5%
3PT: 35.4%
FT: 83.2%
One of the most underrated point guards in the class. He is a dynamic off the bounce point guard that can beat his man in isolation and get down hill in pick and rolls. His three-point shooting is better than the numbers indicate because many times he was asked to score basically 1 on 5 in late shot clock situations. If you pair him with the dynamic young core Memphis is building, watch out!
Can he hold up point of attack consistently?
No.17 Oklahoma City
Jayden Quaintance | 6’10” | 253 lbs | Sophomore | Kentucky
PPG: 5.0
REB: 5
AST: .5
BLK: .8
STL: .5
FG: 57.1%
3PT: 0%
FT: 30.8%
Thunder gets to bank the best defensive talent in the draft. They can continue to stockpile bodies to throw at Victor Wembenyama. He has lateral agility, wingspan of 7’5” and explosive vertical athleticism.
His injury history is the biggest question mark to his game. Offensively, extremely raw also.
No.18 Charlotte Hornets
Dailyn Swain | 6’7” | 211 lbs | Junior | Texas
PPG: 17.3
REB: 7.5
AST: 3.6
BLK: .3
STL: 1.6
FG: 54.2%
3PT: 34.4%
FT: 81.5%
Swain provides an excellent isolation scorer to a lethal shooting Hornets squad. His improved three-point shooting makes him viable to not compromise spacing. He is a good defensive player that gets out in the passing lanes to create offense.
His biggest obstacle will be his shooting and putting on muscle
No.19 Toronto Raptors
Chris Cenac | 6’11” | 240 lbs | Freshman | Houston
PPG: 9.5
REB: 7.9
AST: .7
BLK: .5
STL: .8
FG: 48.5%
3PT: 33.3%
FT: 62.1%
The numbers do not tell the story of Cenac’s none stop motor and defensive versatility. He will play well with Colin Murray Boyles defensively. He moves well offensively but still very raw.
The biggest question mark will be can he continue to improve his shooting.
No.20 San Antonio Spurs
Allen Graves | 6’9” | 226 lbs | Freshman| Santa Clara
PPG: 11.8
REB: 6.5
AST: 1.8
BLK: .9
STL: 1.9
FG: 51.2%
3PT: 41.3%
FT: 75%
One of the smartest players in the class gets paired with Victor Wembenyama. He is a great positional defender. He can shoot the ball to stretch the floor. Very crafty finisher around the basket.
He is a limited athlete that will have to learn to pick his spots to be effective
Picks 21-30
No. 21 Detroit Pistons
Bennett Stirtz | 6’3” | 186 lbs | Senior | Iowa
PPG: 19.8
REB: 2.6
AST: 4.4
BLK: .2
STL: 1.4
FG: 47.7%
3PT: 35.8%
FT: 84.8%
The Pistons get Cade Cunningham some on ball relief. Stirtz superpower is the pick and roll. He can get his shot off in the pick and roll any time he wants it. He brings much needed outside shooting to a big physical pistons team.
The biggest concern is can he survive defensively
No.22 Philadelphia 76ers
Hannes Steinbach | 6’11” | 248 lbs | Freshman | Washington
PPG: 18.5
REB: 11.8
AST: 1.6
BLK 1.2
STL 1.1
Played professionally in Europe for a while, gives Joel Embiid insurance.
No.23 Atlanta Hawks
Koa Peat | 6’8” | 245 lbs | Freshman | Arizona
PPG: 14.1
REB: 5.6
AST: 2.6
BLK .7
STL .6
Explosive dynamic finisher that can’t shoot
No.24 New York Knicks
Isaiah Evans | 6’6” | 186 lbs | Sophomore | Duke
PPG: 15
REB: 3.2
AST: 1.3
BLK .7
STL .7
Never met a shot he didn’t like and brings high energy on offense
No.25 LA Lakers
Christian Anderson | 6’2” | 180 lbs | Sophomore | Texas Tech
PPG: 18.5
REB: 3.6
AST: 7.4
BLK .2
STL 1.5
Outstanding shooter that can pass with the best of them, just very small
No.26 Denver Nuggets
Karim Lopez | 6’9” | 222 lbs | International
No.27 Boston Celtics
Meleek Thomas | 6’4” | 190 lbs | Freshman | Arkansas
No.28 Minnesota Timberwolves
Joshua Jefferson | 6’9” | 246 lbs | Senior | Iowa State
No.29 Cleveland Cavaliers
Henri Veesaar | 7’0” | 227 lbs | Junior | North Carolina
No.30 Dallas Mavericks
Zuby Ejiofor | 6’8” | 245 lbs | Senior | St. John’s
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A seasoned Content Creator with 2.5+ years of experience, building a YouTube channel past 8K subscribers while serving as an NBA/College Basketball Analyst for the 5 Reasons Sports Network. Simultaneously, I bring 11+ years of leadership and strategy expertise from roles at a fortune 100 company focusing on problem-solving and relationship-building for success.Follow DigitalAdel