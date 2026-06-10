We are officially two weeks away from the 2026 NBA Draft. The Memphis Grizzlies appear to have taken the San Antonio Spurs approach to building a contending team. They have put a nice young core together led by the Enormous Zach Edey and Cedric Coward in back-to-back drafts. Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer, Walter Clayton Jr. and Javon Small round out the drafted supporting cast. (Clayton came over in a trade).

This is one of the deepest drafts to come along in years. The Grizzlies have a chance to add high quality players to contribute to winning next season. Let’s look at how the draft could shake out in the first round.

Read my story now on Sports Illustrated's website OnSi about the absurd amount of draft capital The Memphis Grizzlies have accumulated!https://t.co/ueQcs1IWll — Adel 🏀 (@DigitalAdel) February 4, 2026

Picks 1-5

No .1 Washinton Wizards

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) dunks in the second half against the Texas Longhorns during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

AJ Dybantsa | 6’10” | 217 lbs | Freshman | BYU

PPG: 25.5

REB: 6.8

AST: 3.7

BLK: .3

STL: 1.1

FG: 51%

3PT: 33.1%

FT: 77.4%

AJ brings an instant contributor to the young Wizard’s core of Tre Johnson, Keyshawn George, Will Riley and Alex Sarr. He is an outstanding athlete with a crazy 42” max vertical jump. His wingspan is 7’ which he uses well when attacking the basket or raising up for a contested jumper.

No.2 Utah Jazz

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Darryn Peterson | 6’5” |199 lbs | Freshman | Kansas

PPG: 20.2

REB: 4.2

AST: 1.6

BLK: .6

STL: 1.4

FG: 43.8%

3PT: 38.2%

FT: 82.6%

The Jazz added a dynamic scorer next to Keyonte George making it impossible to help off him. The great part about adding Peterson is his two-way playmaking ability. He can defend the other team’s best player. He has a .080 DWS/40 which is one of the best in his class. The questions about his health in college seem to be answered by poor creatine management by he and his training team.

No.3 Memphis Grizzlies

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson | 6’10” | 211 lbs | Freshman | North Carolina

PPG: 19.8

REB: 9.4

AST: 2.7

BLK: 1.4

STL: 1.5

FG: 57.8%

3PT: 25.9%

FT: 71.3%

A dynamic small forward that is an ultra-competitor. He can command double teams and shoot over the double with a nice turn around fade. He is an explosive lob finisher and rebounder. He has shot blocking ability but his ability to switch 1-5 is the biggest advantage he brings defensively.

His biggest challenge will be working on his balance. He gets out of control at times.

No.4 Chicago Bulls

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots past Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Darius Acuff | 6’3” | 186 lbs | Freshman | Arkansas

PPG: 23.5

REB: 3.1

AST: 6.4

BLK: .3

STL: .8

FG: 48.4%

3PT: 44%

FT: 80.9%

The Bulls add a hybrid old school/new school point guard to the mix. Acuff is a true three level scorer with elite facilitation abilities. He scores around the rim with a variety of floaters and scoops. He can shoot the lights out on set shots as well as off the bounce. His most impressive skill is his instant processing ability to place passes where they need to be from any position he is at on the floor.

His biggest weakness is defense.

No.5 LA Clippers

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) holds the ball as UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) defends during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer | 6’9” | 253 lbs | Freshman | Duke

PPG: 22.5

REB: 10.2

AST: 4.1

BLK: .6

STL: 1.4

FG: 55.6%

3PT: 39.1%

FT: 78.9%

Boozer is one of the most productive players in the class. He is a very skilled passing big who can stretch the floor. He is bruising in the post and on the boards. He has shown the ability to put the ball on the floor a little at the college level.

His biggest weakness is his defense and lack of vertical explosiveness.

Picks 6-10

No.6 Brooklyn Nets

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Keaton Wagler | 6’6” | 188 lbs | Freshman | Illionis

PPG: 17.9

REB: 5.1

AST: 4.2

BLK: .4

STL: .9

FG: 44.5%

3PT: 39.7%

FT: 79.8%

After selecting a ton of guards last draft the Nets add another but of a different type. They get a tall lanky shooting guard that played out of position in college at PG and still excelled. He will be more off ball to start his career due to his lack of ball handling variety. He has an outstanding feel for the game.

He needs to get much stronger and is a limited vertical athlete.

No.7 Sacramento Kings

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mikel Brown Jr | 6’4” | 190 lbs | Freshman | Louisville

PPG: 18.2

REB: 3.3

AST: 4.7

BLK: .1

STL: 1.2

FG: 41%

3PT: 34.4%

FT: 84.4%

Mikel is an explosive point guard that has good positional size and can put pressure on the rim. He has a nice jumper even with poor percentages. He had a back injury that impacted his stats. He is an excellent passer and needs to lean into that more. There is two potential there if he chooses to seize it.

His decision making in terms of shot selection and when to attack need to improve.

No. 8 Atlanta Hawks

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Kingston Flemings | 6’3” | 183 lbs | Freshman | Houston

PPG: 16.1

REB: 4.1

AST: 5.2

BLK: .3

STL: 1.5

FG: 47.6%

3PT: 38.7%

FT: 84.5%

The Hawks add a dynamic point guard to their young budding core. Flemings is a two-way team first guy that brings oh (bleep) speed to your offense. He can also get rim pressure and finish on top of the rim. He is a good passer with the right mentality to be great. He was part of an outstanding defense in college and thrived on both ends of the floor.

His biggest challenge will be adding muscle to his small frame

No.9 Dallas Mavericks

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) scores a layup against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Cameron Carr | 6’5” | 184 lbs | Sophomore | Baylor

PPG: 18.9

REB: 5.8

AST: 2.6

BLK: 1.3

STL: .9

FG: 49.4%

3PT: 37.4%

FT: 80.1%

A dynamic scoring guard to pair next to Cooper Flagg for years to come. He brings functional size to any lineup. He is an outstanding shooter that can also finish on top of the rim from anywhere near the basket. He will be a nightmare in transition basketball also. He is a good weakside defender and decent at the point of attack.

He needs to put on muscle to play at the next level.

No.10 Milwaukee Bucks

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) attempts a shot during a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between Tennessee and Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nate Ament | 6’10” | 211 lbs | Freshman | Tennessee

PPG: 16.7

REB: 6.3

AST: 2.3

BLK: .6

STL: 1.0

FG: 39.9%

3PT: 33.3%

FT: 79.0%

I was shocked Nate stayed in this year’s draft. He and his agent had to have heard something they liked. He was one of the most disappointing prospects of the entire class. His shooting percentage was abysmal from everywhere. His limited ability to dribble, play through contact and score efficiently should have scared off most general managers. He is a negative defender with poor vertical athleticism. The idea of his jumper is better than his actual jumper. Jon Horst strikes again.

Picks 11-20

No.11 Golden State Warriors

Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) celebrates the team’s NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship victory Monday, April 6, 2026, after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yaxel Lendeborg | 6’10” | 241 lbs | Senior | Michigan

PPG: 15.1

REB: 6.8

AST: 3.2

BLK: 1.2

STL: 1.1

FG: 51.5

3PT: 37.2%

FT: 82.4%

A Swiss army knife with excellent functional size and an enormous wingspan of 7.3. He also has the agility to be switchable defensively. His improved three point shot fits right into the Warriors free flowing offensive system. He is a tough team first guy that checks all the boxes to play on a team that wants to compete one last time for Steph Curry. He is one of the best in his class in many of the advanced stats.

No.12 Oklahoma City Thunder

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) goes to the basket against Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Brayden Burries | 6’5” | 215 lbs | Freshman | Arizona

PPG: 16.1

REB: 4.9

AST: 2.4

BLK: .2

STL: 1.5

FG: 49.1%

3PT: 39.1%

FT: 80.5%

The thunder strike again! They get a steal at pick 12 with Burries falling down the board. He is a 3&D slashing guard. He has great size and fearlessness in his game.

No.13 Miami Heat

Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) defends Alabama guard Labaron Philon (0) during the first half of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Labaron Philon | 6’3” | 176 lbs | Sophomore | Alabama

PPG: 22

REB: 3.5

AST: 5.0

BLK: .2

STL: 1.2

FG: 50.1%

3PT: 39.9%

FT: 79.8%

This pick is likely on the move but in this mock the Heat keep it and get a dynamic playmaking guard to pair with the young Kasparas Jakucionis. You get a true ball handler that can create his own shot off the bounce. He is quick and fast with a knack for finishing through contact. He increased his three-point percentage on high volume.

His slight build is the only pause for concern.

No.14 Charlotte Hornets

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) fights to keep possession of the ball around Connecticut during the second half of the NCAA national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aday Mara | 7’3” | 260 lbs | Junior | Michigan

PPG: 12.1

REB: 6.8

AST: 2.4

BLK: 2.6

STL: .4

FG: 66.8%

3PT: 30%

FT: 56.4%

The Hornets get an upgrade over Ryan Caulkbrenner to add to their young core. Mara can finish with either hand around the basket. He is an outstanding passer that you can run actions from. He has great instincts to orientate himself to where the rim is always. He is a good shot blocker but not a great rebounding big.

He doesn’t stretch the floor at all

No.15 Chicago Bulls

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) and guard Nimari Burnett (4) celebrate after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Morez Johnson Jr | 6’10” | 251 lbs | Sophomore | Michigan

PPG: 13.1

REB: 7.3

AST: 1.2

BLK: 1.1

STL: .7

FG: 62.3%

3PT: 34.3%

FT: 78.2%

The best big in the class to me gets paired with Darius Acuff. He is an explosive lob finisher and power rebounder. He can switch 1-5 onto any player. He has the lateral agility and uses his arm length to stay glued to his man in space. He can even snake with guards around screens.

The biggest question is can he stretch the floor.

No.16 Memphis Grizzlies

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) on the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ebuka Okorie | 6’2” | 186 lbs | Freshman | Stanford

PPG: 23.2

REB: 3.6

AST: 3.6

BLK: .3

STL: 1.6

FG: 46.5%

3PT: 35.4%

FT: 83.2%

One of the most underrated point guards in the class. He is a dynamic off the bounce point guard that can beat his man in isolation and get down hill in pick and rolls. His three-point shooting is better than the numbers indicate because many times he was asked to score basically 1 on 5 in late shot clock situations. If you pair him with the dynamic young core Memphis is building, watch out!

Can he hold up point of attack consistently?

No.17 Oklahoma City

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) fives a teammate during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Jayden Quaintance | 6’10” | 253 lbs | Sophomore | Kentucky

PPG: 5.0

REB: 5

AST: .5

BLK: .8

STL: .5

FG: 57.1%

3PT: 0%

FT: 30.8%

Thunder gets to bank the best defensive talent in the draft. They can continue to stockpile bodies to throw at Victor Wembenyama. He has lateral agility, wingspan of 7’5” and explosive vertical athleticism.

His injury history is the biggest question mark to his game. Offensively, extremely raw also.

No.18 Charlotte Hornets

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) dribbles the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Dailyn Swain | 6’7” | 211 lbs | Junior | Texas

PPG: 17.3

REB: 7.5

AST: 3.6

BLK: .3

STL: 1.6

FG: 54.2%

3PT: 34.4%

FT: 81.5%

Swain provides an excellent isolation scorer to a lethal shooting Hornets squad. His improved three-point shooting makes him viable to not compromise spacing. He is a good defensive player that gets out in the passing lanes to create offense.

His biggest obstacle will be his shooting and putting on muscle

No.19 Toronto Raptors

Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) dunks the ball as Auburn Tigers take on the Houston Cougars at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. Houston Cougars defeated Auburn Tigers 73-72. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Cenac | 6’11” | 240 lbs | Freshman | Houston

PPG: 9.5

REB: 7.9

AST: .7

BLK: .5

STL: .8

FG: 48.5%

3PT: 33.3%

FT: 62.1%

The numbers do not tell the story of Cenac’s none stop motor and defensive versatility. He will play well with Colin Murray Boyles defensively. He moves well offensively but still very raw.

The biggest question mark will be can he continue to improve his shooting.

No.20 San Antonio Spurs

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Allen Graves | 6’9” | 226 lbs | Freshman| Santa Clara

PPG: 11.8

REB: 6.5

AST: 1.8

BLK: .9

STL: 1.9

FG: 51.2%

3PT: 41.3%

FT: 75%

One of the smartest players in the class gets paired with Victor Wembenyama. He is a great positional defender. He can shoot the ball to stretch the floor. Very crafty finisher around the basket.

He is a limited athlete that will have to learn to pick his spots to be effective

Picks 21-30

No. 21 Detroit Pistons

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) controls the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Bennett Stirtz | 6’3” | 186 lbs | Senior | Iowa

PPG: 19.8

REB: 2.6

AST: 4.4

BLK: .2

STL: 1.4

FG: 47.7%

3PT: 35.8%

FT: 84.8%

The Pistons get Cade Cunningham some on ball relief. Stirtz superpower is the pick and roll. He can get his shot off in the pick and roll any time he wants it. He brings much needed outside shooting to a big physical pistons team.

The biggest concern is can he survive defensively

No.22 Philadelphia 76ers

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jordan Marsh (7) defends Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Hannes Steinbach | 6’11” | 248 lbs | Freshman | Washington

PPG: 18.5

REB: 11.8

AST: 1.6

BLK 1.2

STL 1.1

Played professionally in Europe for a while, gives Joel Embiid insurance.

No.23 Atlanta Hawks

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) looks to shoot Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Koa Peat | 6’8” | 245 lbs | Freshman | Arizona

PPG: 14.1

REB: 5.6

AST: 2.6

BLK .7

STL .6

Explosive dynamic finisher that can’t shoot

No.24 New York Knicks

Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) drives to the basket Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans | 6’6” | 186 lbs | Sophomore | Duke

PPG: 15

REB: 3.2

AST: 1.3

BLK .7

STL .7

Never met a shot he didn’t like and brings high energy on offense

No.25 LA Lakers

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) goes to the basket against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Christian Anderson | 6’2” | 180 lbs | Sophomore | Texas Tech

PPG: 18.5

REB: 3.6

AST: 7.4

BLK .2

STL 1.5

Outstanding shooter that can pass with the best of them, just very small

No.26 Denver Nuggets

Karim Lopez | 6’9” | 222 lbs | International

No.27 Boston Celtics

Meleek Thomas | 6’4” | 190 lbs | Freshman | Arkansas

No.28 Minnesota Timberwolves

Joshua Jefferson | 6’9” | 246 lbs | Senior | Iowa State

No.29 Cleveland Cavaliers

Henri Veesaar | 7’0” | 227 lbs | Junior | North Carolina

No.30 Dallas Mavericks

Zuby Ejiofor | 6’8” | 245 lbs | Senior | St. John’s

You can follow me on X @DigitalAdel and listen to my podcast, DigitalAdelHoops on Youtube



