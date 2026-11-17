The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Washington Wizards 136-120 to move to 7-0 on the road this season.

Memphis' starting frontcourt duo and a near record-breaking assist mark are among four winners and one loser from the game.

Winner: Grizzlies tie franchise single-game assist record

The Grizzlies tied the franchise record for team assists in a game with 42, matching the mark set on Nov. 20, 2025 against the Sacramento Kings. Javon Small had a team-high 12 assists to go along with his 12 points. Cam Spencer dished out nine, and Cedric Coward added six assists.

Winner: Zach Edey aggressive on offense, plays arguably best game of the season

Memphis finally got the version of Zach Edey it had been hoping for coming into the season. Edey has looked hesitant with a lack of confidence on the offensive end at times, but that all went away tonight.

ZACH EDEY ON HIS HEAD pic.twitter.com/5aX6bhGMBI — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 17, 2026

Edey finished with 23 points and nine rebounds on 10-for-15 shooting. While Edey showed aggression trying to get open and score on the block, most of his damage came as a roller in the pick-and-roll, and the Grizzlies, as a team, deserve credit for finding him.

Loser: The second quarter

Memphis' second quarter was ugly, to say the least. With six turnovers and allowing Washington to get to the free-throw line 14 times compared to only once for itself, the Grizzlies were out of sorts and lost the quarter 34-26.

Winner: The third quarter

It was a different story coming out of the locker room at halftime. Memphis dominated the third quarter, winning it 42-18. The Grizzlies shot 66.7 percent from the field (16-for-24), 6-for-10 from three, and held the Wizards to a 2-for-11 clip from the outside. Cam Boozer scored eight points, made both of his three-point attempts (more on that later), dished out three assists, and grabbed two rebounds in the third.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper gave quality minutes during the quarter, scoring eight points and making both field goals he tried. He is in line for more playing time, with GG Jackson expected to be out for an extended period with a foot injury.

Look at OMax RUNNING pic.twitter.com/uSfmaZAMdb — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 17, 2026

Winner: Boozer takes on the Wizards' challenge and wins

The Wizards' game plan to start the game was to give Boozer all the open threes he could possibly want. It went very well at first, as Boozer missed his first five three-point attempts. However, that quickly flipped when Memphis' star rookie tried his sixth three-pointer of the first quarter.

After missing his first 5, Boozer has made his last 3 threes pic.twitter.com/qjGw3PAYaA — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 17, 2026

Once Boozer saw one go down, he could not miss. He finished the first quarter 3-for-8 from outside, knocking down his last three three-point attempts. Boozer set a new season and career high with 29 points and shot 7-for-13 from three. He also had seven assists and grabbed seven rebounds.