Grizzlies exercise team options for GG Jackson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper

The Memphis Grizzlies will exercise team options for wings GG Jackson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, per The Stein Line's Jake Fischer.

The same goes for Memphis and GG Jackson’s $2.4 million club option. https://t.co/EOu9NRbqvE — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 29, 2026

The Grizzlies are picking up the $2.5 million team option for Olivier-Maxence Prosper, according to league sources. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 29, 2026

Both Jackson and Prosper will make approximately $2.4 million in 2026-27. It is the final year of both players' contracts.

The 6-9 Jackson was a second-round pick in the 2023 draft out of South Carolina and got on the court much earlier than expected as a rookie. He played in 48 games for the Grizzlies, averaging 14.6 points per game on 43/36/75 shooting splits, highlighted by a 44-point outburst against the Denver Nuggets in the final game of the season.

Jackson's surprising performance early earned him a four-year, $8.5 million contract.

Memphis Grizzlies F GG Jackson has agreed on a four-year contract — including three guaranteed seasons, sources tell ESPN. Jackson played one season at South Carolina before the Grizzlies drafted him 45th overall in June and signed him on a two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/zuocZ7AIIu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2024

In 2024-25, Jackson played just 29 games due to a foot injury suffered in August 2024. When available, the production took a dip as he only averaged 7.2 points per game.

In 2025-26, however, Jackson bounced back and averaged 12.5 points per game and shot 49.6 percent from the field. Going into this season, he is seen as a core part of the Grizzlies' future plans. The next step is seeing his game translate into more winning, as much of Jackson's production has come in low-stakes games.

The 6-7 Prosper signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies on Sept. 4, 2025, after being waived by the Dallas Mavericks. He was selected No. 24 overall by Dallas in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Memphis signed Prosper to a two-year standard NBA contract on March 4, 2026, after averaging 7.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Prosper averaged 10 points per game on 55/41/75 shooting splits in 2025-26. The improved shooting numbers were a big deal for him, as Prosper shot below 30 percent from three in both seasons with Dallas. It is worth monitoring how much it sticks with more volume. He took 6.6 field goals and 2.8 three-pointers per contest in 53 games.

Prosper's effort and athleticism, along with injuries to other players, is what got Prosper on the court with Memphis in the first place. The motor, combined with his size and length (7-1 wingspan), makes the Marquette product an intriguing piece going forward for the Grizzlies.

With Zach Edey's injuries last season and Jock Landale being traded from the Grizzlies in the Jaren Jackson Jr. deal, Prosper had to log minutes at center after the trade deadline last season. His performance in unnatural circumstances made picking up his option a no-brainer decision for Memphis.