Three 2026 NBA Draft 1st Round predictions for the Memphis Grizzlies

After weeks of rumors and speculation, mock drafts and trade machine dreams, we have arrived. The 2026 NBA Draft (1st round) is upon us. The Memphis Grizzlies will be selecting #3 overall in the event, after the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz set the tone for how the evening will play out.

The Grizzlies are well suited to do pretty much whatever they please as the 1st round unfolds, picking not just at #3 but at #16 overall as well. But here are three predictions for how this Tuesday night will play out for Memphis.

Cameron Boozer will be the choice at #3 overall

May 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Duke’s Cameron Boozer with his mother during the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery at Navy Pier. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

This has been the prediction since the NBA Draft Lottery, where the above picture was taken. Since that time, there have been some rumors about Darryn Peterson perhaps not wanting to play for the Utah Jazz. Not that that has stopped the Jazz from making a pick before - Ace Bailey last year says hello - but now that news of a Peterson metting with Utah occurred this past weekend, it seems unlikely anything is stopping the Jazz taking the more naturally fitting, but still extremely talented, Peterson at #2.

That suits Memphis just fine. The Grizzlies can't go wrong with either Peterson or Boozer. But the analytically beloved Boozer fits the Memphis front office's "type" better than any prospect in this draft. The Grizzlies traded away a franchise cornerstone big in Jaren Jackson Jr. months ago (ironically to the previously mentioned Jazz) and will replace him with a better offensive hub.

Will opponents regret passing on him? Perhaps. But Memphis will be happy to have him.

The Grizzlies will trade up.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) is seen during a timeout against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

We have been expecting this. So this take is not necessarily breaking news. But the front office of Zach Kleiman in Memphis has not been shy in the past about such transactions. For good reason - they're one of the NBA's best drafting groups, and in a small market like Memphis it makes perfect sense to acquire your star-level talent via the draft first and foremost.

So...where do the Grizzlies aim? A pick like #5 from the Clippers seems out of reach. But depending on what exactly transpires from #5 on, as the draft board settles, things could get interesting.

A run on point and combo guards is not out of the question. Could that mean Memphis must be aggressive at #6 with Brooklyn to take Darius Acuff Jr. before Sacramento does? Or does that mean a Yaxel Lendeborg falls? What about a jack of all trades, master of none type like Brayden Burries? If "star" isn't bright enough next to a really good player's name, does Memphis make calls to Sacramento, Atlanta, or Dallas to close out the top-10?

The smart money is on yes. Although uncertainty around #10 overall's owner may make the acquisition of their pick, or those immediately after it, harder to do.

It also makes another pressing Memphis need harder to accomplish in the here and now, for now.

Ja Morant will not be traded...yet.

Mar 21, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant watches from the bench during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

As nice of dreams of reconciliation this time of year when hopes are higest are, the Ja Morant/Memphis Grizzlies situation seems irreconcilable. With that in mind, and with the eyes of the NBA world set firmly on the next two days for all sorts of transactions, it's easy to assume that this is the window of time for the Morant Era to officially conclude in Memphis.

But there are two days to this draft, not one. And there's a major domino set to fall imminently that hasn't tumbled just yet.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be traded by the Milwaukee Bucks, likely to either the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics. How does this slow up the Grizzlies? Well if the Celtics are able to pull off a Giannis deal, Miami will likely be back in on Ja. But that will take some time to adjust to - and perhaps the Grizzlies will be more in control of a Heat offer as desperation gets a bit closer to reality in Miami.

On the flip side, if the Heat finally achieve a superstar deal like this, that removes them (almost certainly) from the market for Morant. That'd surely alter what Memphis is looking for, and who they are looking to, in a trading environment that is well known to not be friendly to a Ja deal.

All that adds up to this undoubtedly being a moment where a Morant trade is most likely to occur...but not this exact moment in time. Ja being dealt on night 2 of the draft could make more sense once teams have a better understanding of what they need as an unpredictable night 1 concludes.