The Memphis Grizzlies won their summer league debut 111-74 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They had a strong showing up and down the roster. Rookie Cameron Boozer who was selected 3rd overall had 15 pts, 4 reb and 4 asts to kick off his NBA career. The biggest standout is that former 11th overall pick Cedrick Coward is playing summer league after his breakout All rookie first team season.

Grizzlies' Cedric Coward (23) walks onto the court for open practice at the FedExForum on October 4, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cedrick Coward Snapshot

HT: 6’5”

WT: 206lbs

Age: 22

Cedric averaged 13.6 pts, 5.9 rebs, and 2.8 asts per game in his rookie year. He did this on an efficient 47/33/84 shooting splits. There is room to improve his three-point percentage but the way he handled games and knew how to pick his spots was the biggest eye opener for his rookie year. He was a good defender and an even better rebounder.

What Cedrick Must Work on

Cedric has a mature feel for the game. The one thing I wanted to see from him is improving his ball handling during the summer. The mark of all great players is that they work on turning weakness into strengths and add one thing each offseason to their game. He needs to also be more consistent from deep. If he wants to take a leap this season. These are the two things to get him there.

Cause for Concern?

CEDRIC COWARD BLOCK & PULL UP 3. 🔥😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/eN2T9Hxr9U — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 4, 2026

In his first summer league game which he played none in his rookie year due to an injury. I was not impressed with the work he has put in thus far. His ball handling is marginally better and he was ultra inefficient. He scored 11pts, 8 rebs and had no assists in the game. He stuffed the stat sheet logging a steal and two blocked shots. He miss handled the ball at times and finished with four turnovers.

We should not overact to summer league outcomes and stat lines. We can evaluate the skills and differences from one year to the next. That is something we can verify and notice. The ball handling left a lot to be desired. He will still be an instrumental part of the Grizzlies future, but he needs to put a focus on these two things to take a leap.

It all comes down to mindset. Do you want to be good enough or do you want to be great. Time will tell which one he chooses to be.

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