Cam Boozer is going to enter his first NBA season with plenty of attention on him. That comes with being the No. 3 pick, but it also comes with expectations after what he did at Duke. It doesn’t hurt that his father was also a former NBA All-Star.

Boozer was one of the best players in college basketball last season, averaging 22.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting nearly 56 percent from the field and 39 percent from three. Now the question is how quickly that production translates to the NBA.

I think Boozer has a real chance to win Rookie of the Year, but there are a few things that will determine whether he can separate himself from what looks like a very strong rookie class.

He Has To Be One of Memphis' Main Scorers

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the third pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Duke forward Cameron Boozer after he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest thing working in Boozer's favor is opportunity. Unlike some other rookies who may not have significant roles, Boozer is expected to have a lot of opportunity.

Memphis isn't drafting him third overall to bring him along slowly. He should get the minutes and touches to put up numbers right away, and for an award like Rookie of the Year, that matters.

I don't think Boozer needs to average 20-plus points to win it, but he probably needs to be somewhere in the 17-to-19 point range while putting up strong rebounding numbers around 7-9 per game. The Grizzlies need to allow him to play through mistakes instead of pulling back his role when he struggles. The Grizzlies are in a full rebuild, so I can’t see a world where they hold him back at all.

We've already seen how versatile he can be offensively. He's strong enough to score inside, he’s comfortable putting the ball on the floor, and is a much better passer than your typical young power forward.

He doesn't need Memphis to run everything through him, but by the middle of the season, it shouldn't be surprising if he's one of their top offensive options.

The Three-Point Shot Is Going To Be Huge

This is where Boozer can really make things interesting. We know he can score around the basket. We know he's going to rebound. But if his college shooting translates, his offensive ceiling as a rookie becomes much higher.

Boozer shot 39.1 percent from three at Duke. If he's even somewhere around 36 or 37 percent as a rookie on decent volume, defenses are going to have a difficult decision to make.

You can't just put a bigger defender on him and sit in the paint. Boozer can pull that player away from the basket and attack. Put a smaller player on him, and he has the size and strength to go inside.

That's where he can start separating himself from other rookies who may be more limited offensively.

Memphis Can't Be Terrible

If two rookies have similar numbers and one is helping his team compete for a Play-In spot while the other is playing on one of the worst teams in basketball, that's going to matter.

The Grizzlies don't need to suddenly become playoff contenders for Boozer to win Rookie of the Year. They just need to show progress, growth, and upside.

If Boozer is averaging around 18 points and eight rebounds and Memphis is hanging around the Play-In race late in the season, that's a much more interesting case than simply putting up numbers on a 20-win team. If they clinch a Play-In spot, that will be even more compelling. Production that leads to winning is more valuable than the inverse.

Boozer Has the Game To Win It

What I like about Boozer's chances is that he doesn't have to rely on one thing going right. He can still impact the game in multiple ways, and that’s rare for a rookie. If he has an off night, which is very likely for a rookie, he can focus on rebounding and defense. If his jump shot is not falling, he can score inside. He has the physical tools to be a very good NBA player.

There are obviously going to be growing pains. He's 19 years old and playing against NBA players every night. There will be stretches where his shot isn't falling, or he struggles defensively.

Give Boozer a major role, let him play through mistakes, and hope that the shooting translates. If the Grizzlies are better than people expect, Boozer could have the advantage he needs to win the award.