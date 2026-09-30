Three intriguing Memphis Grizzlies lineup combinations for 2026-27
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The Memphis Grizzlies have plenty of depth in the frontcourt that could unlock several lineup possibilities this season.
Cam Boozer's playmaking at 6-9, Zach Edey's size and Isaiah Stewart's versatility gives Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo options. Memphis' slew of guards, including Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Cam Spencer and Javon Small, also make for some fun combinations the Grizzlies could go to.
Here are three possible lineup combinations that would be interesting to see at some point throughout the season.
1. Jumbo package
PG: Ty Jerome
SG: Cedric Coward
SF: Cameron Boozer
PF: Isaiah Stewart
C: Zach Edey
Any lineup with Stewart and Edey together would be attention-grabbing. This is probably the most functional Memphis lineup that is heavy on size. Boozer said at media day that he expects to be more perimeter-oriented in the NBA compared to college, so getting him looks at the three would also be fun to watch.
Defensively, Coward as the point-of-attack defender, with Stewart getting to roam with Edey as the anchor sounds like it would be effective. Getting to have that on the floor while having Jerome and Boozer's creation abilities on offense could be valuable if the Grizzlies decide to go with this group.
2. Spacing the floor with rim protection
PG: Ty Jerome
SG: Cam Spencer
SF: Jaylen Wells/Cedric Coward
PF: Jerami Grant/Cameron Boozer
C: Isaiah Stewart
Memphis' best shooting lineup probably has Quentin Post at the five, but I opted to go with Stewart for defensive purposes. Stewart also feels confident in his ability to shoot the three, which would also help a lot in the previous lineup.
"I've shown in the past I can be slotted in at the four and be able to knock down that three ball, space the floor," Stewart said. "If it ever came to that, I know I'd be prepared to do that."
Any lineup centered around shooting needs to include Cam Spencer, and despite playing a lot of point guard last season, having him at the two next to a real point guard would probably unlock the best of Spencer.
The forward spots in this lineup could be interchangeable. Wells has been a better three-point shooter than Coward, but not by much, and Coward should get better as a shooter this season. Grant and Boozer could both play the four, as Grant has been reliable from three and Boozer projects to be the same.
The choice between Grant and Boozer depends on whether Iisalo wants more defensive versatility with Grant or more rebounding and playmaking with Boozer.
3. What opponents want to see the least of
PG: Scotty Pippen Jr.
SG: Cedric Coward
SF: Jaylen Wells
PF: Isaiah Stewart
C: Zach Edey
This is the type of lineup that could have opponents reacting like LeBron James did at the free throw line when he saw Kawhi Leonard check back into the game during the 2013 NBA Finals.
It is likely the Grizzlies' best defensive lineup. 1-3 is filled with defensive pests, and the Stewart/Edey frontcourt pairing makes life rough near the rim. Coward and Wells also brings plenty of length to the perimeter.
When people talk about the Grizzlies being a team that bothers opponents and makes it not fun to play against them, this is the type of lineup I envision.
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Landon Speck is a Memphis-based sports creator and a University of Memphis journalism student. He also covers Memphis Tigers football and men's basketball for On3.