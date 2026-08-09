Memphis Grizzlies No. 3 pick Cam Boozer works out with Cade Cunningham and Thompson twins

Memphis Grizzlies No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer was participating in pickup runs with some big-name NBA players on Saturday in Miami.

Cam Boozer in the gym with:



Davion Mitchell

Cade Cunningham

Amen Thompson

& Tre Donaldson



Crazy dunk off the pick and roll from Cam!!!🔥〽️ pic.twitter.com/mgb52n2gDQ — CamBoozer Muse (@CBoozerMuse) August 9, 2026

Along with Boozer, Detroit Pistons All-NBA point guard Cade Cunningham, defensive ace Ausar Thompson, wing Taurean Prince, Houston Rockets guard/wing Amen Thompson and Miami Heat guards Davion Mitchell and Tre Donaldson were seen in videos.

Marvoshoots latest IG post!〽️



Cam Boozer looking athletic as in these Miami runs! pic.twitter.com/xNhHSznkqF — CamBoozer Muse (@CBoozerMuse) August 9, 2026

Fans have wanted to see offseason clips of Boozer working out since summer league ended, and this gives a good idea of what the Grizzlies' Rookie of the Year hopeful is doing to get better.

Cunningham is one of the best players in the world, having led Detroit to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season. Ausar Thompson finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting and has solidified himself as arguably the best perimeter defender in the NBA.

Amen Thompson shares a similar profile with his twin brother as a lockdown, versatile defender for Houston. He has shown more juice offensively, however, averaging 18.3 points and 5.3 assists per game last season.

When it comes to acclimating to NBA-level defense, speed and physicality, there are no better options for Boozer to be in action against than the Thompson twins. The Overtime Elite products are two of the best pure athletes the league has ever seen and should be perennial All-Defensive-level players.

Mitchell is a good defender in his own right, earning the nickname "Off-Night". He projects to be Miami's starting point guard this season.

Playing against the level of athlete seen in these runs is the best possible thing for Boozer. A criticism of his coming out of Duke was his lack of athleticism. Boozer's playstyle is below-the-rim and does not rely on high-flying finishing or quick bursts off the dribble to beat his defender.

Despite that, Boozer still moves very well for his size. He can create off the dribble at 6-9, 250 pounds. He will not look like the Thompson twins doing it, but there is enough juice to go along with his size and strength to help Boozer score and facilitate.

Boozer was not the only Grizzlies player seen working out recently. Guard Ty Jerome has a very impressive video making the rounds showcasing his shotmaking ability.

Ty Jerome came through HOOPING at our Performance Center in LA 😬😬 @tyjerome_ @swishcultures_ pic.twitter.com/blZiRph3bb — The NBPA (@TheNBPA) August 7, 2026

This pickup run included former Grizzlies Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren, and guard Jared McCain, among others.

Despite some discussion of Jerome being a potential trade piece earlier this summer, it seems like he will stick around and be a big piece of Memphis' offense to support Boozer as a rookie. Both Boozer and Jerome are exciting pieces for coach Tuomas Iisalo to get a full season from in his offense.