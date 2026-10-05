What to watch for in Cam Boozer's Memphis Grizzlies preseason debut

Memphis Grizzlies No. 3 pick forward Cameron Boozer will make his preseason debut on Monday, Oct. 5 when the Grizzlies take on the Hawks in Atlanta.

Boozer is expected to be the face of the franchise in Memphis as it enters its first year post-Ja Morant. The 19-year-old was one of the most highly-regarded draft prospects of all time, so there is plenty of anticipation for his rookie season.

Here is what to watch for as Memphis' potential new superstar plays his first non-Summer League game in a Grizzlies uniform.

More perimeter-oriented offensively

Boozer is projected to be Memphis' starting power forward and did the majority of his damage in the post in college. He did play on the perimeter at times while at Duke, even operating as a pick-and-roll ball handler, and Boozer will do more of that in the NBA.

Cam Boozer ultra rare mix of immediate NBA body, NBA passing/feel, NBA efficiency, NBA feel, and NBA hands/feet on defense as a 19yo rookie...



This guy will affect winning pic.twitter.com/hFTfWS90E9 — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) October 2, 2026

"I'm going to be more perimeter-oriented," Boozer said.

A common criticism of Boozer as a prospect is the fact that he profiles as a tweener build. At 6-9, 250 pounds, scouts and analysts say he does not have enough quickness to play the three or the size to be a true big.

Boozer and the Grizzlies showing this level of commitment to him playing on the perimeter early on is a good sign for Boozer's potential ceiling.

How often will offense run through Boozer?

Arguably the most intriguing thing about Boozer is his playmaking and feel for the game at his size. In college, Duke ran their offense through Boozer both as a scorer and primary facilitator. For Boozer to maximize his potential as a player, he will have to play that same role in the NBA. The question all offseason has been how quickly that will come to fruition.

"My game is just having elite feel... You can really put me anywhere on the court and I can succeed and help the team win games"



Cam Boozer pic.twitter.com/90ELQzlGBP — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) September 28, 2026

"You're just going to see my feel for the game, my decision-making," Boozer said. "Attacking defenders, getting downhill, making reads. I think the main thing is you're going to see me making plays and being a decision-maker."

It seems like Boozer's on-ball role will be something the Grizzlies try to unlock right away as he starts his career. Overall, the plan offensively for Boozer is about as exciting as it could possibly be.

What will Boozer's role look like on defense?

There is no question about Boozer's potential impact offensively. However, the area of his game where his build and athleticism come into question is on the defensive end. Boozer understands the physical limitations and relies on his feel for the game as a defender.

"Obviously, I'm not the most physically gifted in terms of NBA standards," Boozer said. "Just my mind being able to make plays and use that to disrupt the offense."

Boozer will mostly be a helper on defense, with Edey being the primary rim protector and Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells being the main point-of-attack guys on the perimeter. It is relevant to note that Edey's availability for the preseason is in question, so the Grizzlies' defense in general might look very different compared to what it should look like with Edey.