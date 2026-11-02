The 6-0 Memphis Grizzlies are the hottest team in the NBA. What a difference a year makes after last season’s injury riddled campaign left them with a record of 25-57, 13th in the Western Conference in 2025-2026 season. They finished 25th in offensive rating and 24th in defensive rating.

Cam Boozer starred in last night's Memphis win!



27 PTS (career-high, 17 in 3Q)

9 REB

26 MIN



The Grizzlies are 6-0 for the first time since the 2014-15 NBA season 🔥

pic.twitter.com/1GMWqHQyRp — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2026

CAM BOOZER

What a difference he has made to round out this roster. I wrote prior to the season starting how he may not have been the best player in the draft, but he may just be the best fit for any team in the draft.

I wrote, “Boozer is going to be a key piece to Memphis making noise this season.” “He and Edey on the glass is going to be a nightmare for teams’ night in and night out.” That has come to fruition in a big way as he leads the team through several impressive categories.

Cam Boozer becomes the fastest player since 1960 to reach:



100+ PTS

50+ REB

25+ AST pic.twitter.com/gQrdn6hDFf — Real App (@realapp) November 1, 2026

THE STATS

The rookie leads the team in minutes per game at 31.2. The NBA game and pace (12th fastest) that the Grizzlies play at should not be this easy for a first-year player to acclimate too.

He leads the team in rebounding with 10.5 per game. That’s with a 7’3 behemoth on the team in Zach Edey. Edey isn’t even second on the team. That is great rebounding wing Cedrick Coward with 8.6 per game.

Boozer leads the team in assists with 5.7 per game. This may be the most impressive stat for a rookie that is only 19 years old. This showed up in his draft evaluation. He has instant processing and recognition. It is his best NBA skill.

Cam is the fastest player to reach 100 points, 50 rebounds and 25 assists since 1960. The thing that I pointed out prior to the season was that he needed to be efficient from behind the arc to play with Edey and he has done that shooting 36.8% from deep.

Oct 31, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) reacts during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ROOM TO IMPROVE

As impressive as his rookie start has been his career is just getting started. He has plenty of areas to grow and that is the scary part. His efficiency is the first place to look.





He is shooting only 37.6 percent from the field. That was something we figured would happen not just for Cam but for many other rookies. The NBA game is much different, with the strength and athleticism of all the athletes, not just some.

Cam specifically should indications on his college tape he would struggle as well due to his lack of vertical athleticism and post moves. He will get better by picking his spots as he gets older but it will also be the most underwhelming part of his game.

Turnovers are the other part of his game that will improve because he is currently averaging a team high 3 per game. This is all part of the learning process for rookies.

Oct 29, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) dribbles the ball during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUTLOOK

The sky is the limit for this young Grizzlies team. They have discovered great depth with diamond in the rough point guard Cam Spencer. He has filled in like a backup point guard that will have a 15-year career in the NBA.

Cedric Coward is becoming one of the most versatile wings in the NBA. He does a little bit of everything for Memphis. His three-point shooting is finally living up to it’s promise from what we saw in college.

The best thing is how well all the pieces fit together. Boozer may not be the best player in the draft, but he absolutely is the best fit in the draft. The Grizzlies remain undefeated but that won’t last forever. The true test will be the team’s response to adversity.

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