

Memphis trailed by 12 with under four minutes left Friday night and still escaped Chase Center with a 111-108 win, closing the game on a 17-0 run for its first win in San Francisco since 2021 to start the season 2-0.

Memphis' late 17-0 run, UNCUT 🍿



They erased a 12-point deficit to improve to 2-0! pic.twitter.com/hhEPdcfvfJ — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2026



Here's how each player graded out in their first away game.



1. Cam Boozer: A+



Twenty-five points, 13 rebounds, six assists, a perfect 9-for-9 at the line, and the shot that won it.

CAM BOOZER'S CLUTCH BUCKET PUNCTUATES A 17-0 RUN TO WIN IT FOR MEMPHIS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/G63FbOsFvH — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2026

Boozer opened his scoring at the line after stealing the ball from Brandin Podziemski, then went 4-of-5 on threes the first two quarters, a big turnaround after missing six of them in the opener against Utah.

Cam Boozer lighting it up in the first half



4/5 from three! pic.twitter.com/JWIiR2zy74 — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) October 24, 2026

He become the second-youngest player in franchise history to record a double-double, behind only GG Jackson.

Boozer will need to be more careful with the ball, though: six turnovers were the only blemish on an otherwise perfect night.



2. Zach Edey: A



Edey's line, 8 points on 4-of-6 shooting, 10 rebounds, two blocks, zero turnovers, a plus-25 in just 22 minutes, looks good on its own, but he did even more than the box score

A dunk off a Jerome pass opened the game's scoring, and he blocked a Lendeborg drive in the second quarter and a Curry three late in the fourth.

Ty Jerome dishes to Edey for the wide open slam pic.twitter.com/JzkFs274yf — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) October 24, 2026

He set up scoring too, assisting Memphis's two biggest shots down the stretch, Wells's four-point play and the Jerome three that cut it to one.

TY JEROME CORNER THREE



GRIZZ WITHIN 1 pic.twitter.com/BHhiUxWaex — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) October 24, 2026

His plus-25 was the best mark either team posted all night in a three-point game, and was there to backup his teammates when needed.

Brandin Podziemski and Zach Edey get into it near the Grizzlies' bench 🫢 pic.twitter.com/5Ku2lSNb5M — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 24, 2026



3. Jaylen Wells: A-



Wells shot 5-of-9 and made four 3-pointers off four different passers, the biggest an Edey assist late in the fourth that he turned into a four-point play.

He missed the first of two free throws with under a minute left but made the second to tie the game at 106, setting up Boozer's winner.

Through two games, Wells has shown he's a dangerous weapon on both ends when his three is falling.



4. Ty Jerome: B+



Jerome scored 28 for the second straight game, following his 45-point opener with 11-of-22 shooting and a 14-point third quarter.

Ty Jerome went to work in the 2H of tonight's @memgrizz win 🔥



28 PTS (20 in 2H) | 5 AST | 3 3PM



Memphis improves to 2-0! pic.twitter.com/ybkzF9vXVo — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2026

He helped close it out for Memphis too.

An Edey-fed three cut the deficit to one, a free throw off a Steve Kerr technical foul made it 109-106, and a layup off a Jerami Grant inbounds pass with 10.2 seconds left sealed it.

Golden State trapped him off screens most of the night, leading to four turnovers on 22 shots.

Jerome will have to be ready for that pressure to keep happening to him if he continues his offensive takeover throughout this season.





5. Scotty Pippen Jr.: B+



Pippen went 4-of-6 for 8 points and six rebounds off the bench, including blocking a shot on his first defensive possession, then scoring on a fast break in transition.

Scotty Pippen Jr. making it happen on both ends pic.twitter.com/w33eruia8v — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) October 24, 2026

Playing that fast came with a cost, five turnovers, including a bad inbounds pass that led to a Georges Niang fast break.

If Pippen can keep being a menace on defense and efficient on offense while cutting down the turnovers, he's an enticing piece for Memphis long-term.

OLHA O QUE O SCOTTIE PIPPEN JR FEZ COM O NIANG☠️😭



PÉ DE PIVÔ! pic.twitter.com/09O3BlFZIh — Coast to Coast Brasil | NBA (@brasilcoast2) October 24, 2026



6. Cam Spencer: B



Spencer was invisible for most of the first half before igniting a 5-0 run of his own, a pull-up fadeaway and a 27-foot bomb inside a minute of each other.

His offense showed up again when Memphis needed it, a step-back three over De'Anthony Melton in the fourth quarter to answer a Golden State push.

He turned it over twice, including one Will Richard picked clean, and got beat off the dribble by quicker defenders, while finishing tied for the team-worst minus-7.

Those were the only real blemishes on an 11-point, 4-of-7 night.



7. Kris Murray: C+



Murray didn't play in the opener or the first half against Golden State, then started the second half over Jackson and drew the Curry assignment.

He never scored, but a block on Brandin Podziemski's layup early in the third and two fouls showed he was playing physical.

Two offensive rebounds came on the same possession, the second one turning into an assist on a Spencer three, and he started the fourth quarter before Spencer replaced him with 7:21 left in the game.

Both his three-point attempts missed, but he still finished with three rebounds and an assist in 13 minutes.



8. Isaiah Stewart: C



Stewart missed the season opener with an ankle injury, so his Grizzlies debut came with the identity he'd promised at media day.

He picked up two offensive fouls charging into traffic in the first quarter, then a double-technical with Draymond Green with 3:51 left in the second.

Draymond Green and Isaiah Stewart hit with double techs after jawing back and forth. pic.twitter.com/g43n4hkdNI — Marcus D. Smith (@marcusdsmith_) October 24, 2026

His first points as a Grizzly came on a post move in the opening quarter, and he added a fourth-quarter bucket, but foul trouble, four personals in 16 minutes, held him to four points and two rebounds.

Isaiah Stewart backs down Lendeborg for his first Grizzlies bucket pic.twitter.com/l2Ay5APxcY — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) October 24, 2026

It wasn't the exact debut Stewart was hoping for, but his toughness made an impression.



9. Jerami Grant: C-



After a hot start to the season, Grant's jumper never arrived, going 2-of-9 from the field and 1-of-7 from three for six points in 26 minutes, including a tough twisting shot at the end of the first half.

Jerami Grant AND-1 CIRCUS SHOT 🤯



Memphis leads at the break on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/veBySHHhpm — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2026

He made up for it in other ways, stealing the ball from Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green, blocking a Graham Ike dunk attempt in the fourth quarter, and feeding Jerome for the clinching layup.

A few plays left fans scratching their heads, but if Grant keeps doing it all for Memphis while cleaning up his efficiency, he'll grade out a lot higher than this.



10. GG Jackson II: C-



Jackson shot just 1-of-6 for two points and was whistled for four fouls by halftime, including an offensive charge, which cost him his spot in the starting lineup for the second half.

His only make came on a driving and-one floater in the second quarter, but missed the free throw.

GG Jackson and oneeeee pic.twitter.com/nx57Wt6QfB — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) October 24, 2026

He checked back in twice more in the third before Murray took over to start the fourth and never saw the floor again. It hurt a role he'd otherwise handled well to open the season.



11. Quinten Post: D+

The former Warrior was greeted by his ex-teammates before the game, but could not seem to get much going on either end against his old squad.

The boys reunite with Quinten Post 🤝 pic.twitter.com/VRqgf9zd8W — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 24, 2026



Post blocked Yaxel Lendeborg in the second quarter, but Golden State's frontcourt pushed him around inside for most of the night.

His offense never got going either, 1-of-3 from the floor for two points, with a first-quarter reverse layup off a Ty Jerome dish his only make.

Holy dime Ty Jerome pic.twitter.com/8GFQC3rBIu — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) October 24, 2026

He finished a minus-15 in 20 minutes.





Memphis will look to keep the momentum rolling Sunday against the 0-2 Sacramento Kings.