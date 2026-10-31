As the Grizzlies continue be the biggest suprise in the NBA so far this season, the amount of positive developments and storylines continue to grow. One of the best developments, both for the present and future, has been the consistent impactful play of Cedric Coward. As the Grizzlies turned the page to a new era over the summer, it was clear they intended for Cedric Coward to be a big part of the new era's success.

And due to the level of clear intent with which he is playing, Coward is proving he can handle the increased responsibility.

Intent is just one of many words that can accurately describe how Coward has performed so far this season. Confident, efficient, and aggressive all can be used as well. But when he is on the court, it is clear what Coward intends to do with and without the ball, and where he knows he can consistently make winning impact.

On the surface, his numbers may not seem to pop as much as you might expect. He is averaging 13.8 PPG, 9 RPG, 2.8 APG, and 1.3 SPG per game. However, it is the impact metrics where Coward is really proving his worth, including his rebounding frequency, shooting efficiency, and disruptive defense.

Benefiting through Boards

Oct 29, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) reacts to a play during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the season, the trio of Cam Boozer, Zach Edey, and Coward were looked upon as being the source of perhaps the most clear strength of this Grizzlies roster - rebounding. The thought is with these three on the court, the Grizzlies would be able to consistently put up more shots per game than their opponents, which would create one consistent avenue to gain wins.

And so far, each player is doing their part to make that happen. But Coward's efforts may be the most impressive of the trio. Per Basketball Reference, Coward's 25.4% defensive rebounding rate is the best among guards in the league so far this season. Yes, higher than historcally good rebounding guards/wings such as Luka Doncic and Josh Hart.

His efforts so far this year on the boards have resulted in two double-doubles as well. Coward's rebounding really helps the Grizzlies limit second chance opportunities for the opponent, but also frees up Edey and Boozer more frequently to immediately get in the flow of the offense downcourt. This allows for offensive cosnsistency to be an easier goal to accomplish for the Grizzlies.

Superior Shooting

Oct 25, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Cedric Coward (23) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other part of Coward's game that is really starting to level up is his shooting. Coward leads the league in 3P% so far this shooting, making 68.8% of his three point attempts. While he obviously will not continue at that pace, the big key for Coward is to improve his efficiency where he can most consistently get good three-point looks.

One area is via catch and shoot three-point attempts, which is a big part of Coward's offensive arsenal. 100% of Coward's made threes this year have been assisted, proving his role offensively is as a reliable shooting outlet as the ball moves around the perimeter. Just like last year, Coward is attempting 3.3 catch and shoot 3PAs per game. Howrver, he is making 69% of his attempts this year, compared to 32% last year.

If Coward can remain above 40% on C&S 3PAs for the season, that will be validate the big shooting leap many were expecting from him this season. It will also make his jump in offensive efficiency sustainable.

In a similar fashion, Coward having better success on Corner 3s will also be a big development. Last year, Coward made only 22.4% of his corner 3PAs. So far this year, he is perfect. One noticable change in his overall "shot diet" is that a fourth of Coward's 3PAs last year were from the corner. Only an eighth of them have been from the corner so far this year.

That could be by design, but with the corner three being the hardest 3PA type for defenses to defend, Coward being a reliable source of points in that area of that court would be huge for him and the Grizzlies.

A huge key for the Grizzlies offensive system is the frequency at which it can find high percentage shots, especially from three. But those looks are only good if they are frequently made. The reliability of Coward to convert those looks into points has increased significantly this year, and if that continues, its the biggest factor in his "second year" leap being sustainable.

Disruptive Defense

Oct 26, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Cedric Coward (23) looks to block the shot from Utah Jazz forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another big reason why the Grizzlies have been so good to start the season is their 3P defense. The Grizzlies are 4th in the NBA in OPP 3P%, allowing only 30.3% of their opponents attempts from three to be successful. Coward, through contesting shots and keeping opponents from comfortably finding good shots, is playing a signficant role in that success.

When Coward is on the court, opponents have a 46% EFG% mark and are shooting only 27% from three. When Coward is off the court, those numbers increase to 52% EFG% and 33% from 3. He is leading the team in contested opponent three-point attempts per game, and is second only behind Zach Edey in total contested shots per game. Among NBA guards, his 6.5 total contested shots per game is fourth in the NBA.

Coward has also increased his ability to disrupt ball movment. Both his deflection and steal production have increased this season, and he just appears to overall be more intentful when guarding passing lanes.

For the Grizzlies to continue their early season momentum, defense must be a big source of success. Through his rebounding, shot contesting, and passing lane disruption, it is clear the consistent work of Cedric Coward will play a big part in that as the season moves along.

While Ty Jerome and Cam Boozer may get the headlines, it is the breakouts of players like Jaylen Wells and Coward that have equally made the Grizzlies start to the season impressive. And the performance of Coward and others will continue to play an important role in the Grizzlies sustaining their success.

For example, when Coward is on the court, the Grizzilies turnover rate is 10%. When he is off the court, its 20%. His decision making also makes a positive impact on the Grizzlies offensive consistency.

The good news is the ways in which Coward has improved his game and increased is impact this year can all logically be sustainable. Yes, he will not shoot 70% from three all year, but even as his three-point production regresses, his two-point production will improve. Furthermore, his non-scoring impact has always been a strength of his game. That should continue to be the part of his play that shines the most.

Without a doubt, Coward's second year leap seems to be upon us. Sustaining it will be such as huge positive development for both the present and future for the Grizzlies. Fortunately, it seems Coward is intent on maintaining his role as a "star in support." And while on the surface the numbers may not open eyes, his ability to impact winning in many ways will remain crystal clear as the season progresses.