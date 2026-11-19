The Memphis Grizzlies (11-4) and Golden State Warriors (8-7) meet for the second of four matchups in 2026-2027, with the Grizzlies having won the first in October, 111-108. Last season, the Warriors won all three matchups against the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are 53-61 all-time in the regular season against the Warriors, including 33-25 at home and 20-36 on the road.

One key matchup to watch: Grizzlies rookie power forward Cameron Boozer against Warriors rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg. Boozer is averaging 16.6 points, just under 9.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists, while Lendeborg is averaging 20.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals.

Most recently, the Warriors are coming off a, 116-94, loss to the Dallas Mavericks, while the Grizzlies are coming off a ,124-121, win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In that game, Cam Spencer finished with 26 points, seven assists and a block while Cedric Coward finished with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals.

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV/Streaming: DAZN-MEM, ABC 24 (Memphis), NBC Sports Bay Area, Peacock (San Francisco)

Radio: 92.9 FM, 680 AM (Memphis), 95.7 FM, 104.5 FM/680 AM (San Francisco)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -5.5 (-114), Warriors +5.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -220, Warriors +184

Total points scored: 224.5 (over -108, under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "Oh there's a ton of meaning and gratitude in the daily work, and just to get to work with this group and the way these guys are fighting, even if we were zero and eight in this situation, I love the work with this group."

"And from from day one, they've shown commitment and, and especially trust in each other that if we all all and I like that word sacrifice because we're all thinking about the best of the team."

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Cam Spencer

G Cedric Coward

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Cameron Boozer

WARRIORS

G LJ Cryer

G Brandin Podziemski

C Al Horford

F Will Richard

F Yaxel Lendeborg

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Zach Edey: Out - Hip

Isaiah Stewart: Questionable - Illness

Ty Jerome: Out - Hip

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Back

GG Jackson: Out - Foot

WARRIORS

Stephen Curry: Out - Oblique abdominal tear

Draymond Green: Out - Elbow

LJ Cryer: Questionable - Back

Brandon Williams: Out - Hamstring

Kristaps Porzingis: Out - POTS

Moses Moody: Out - Knee

Jimmy Butler: Out - Knee