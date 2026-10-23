Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 23, 9:00 p.m. CST, Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: WATN-ABC, DAZN (Memphis), NBC Sports Bay Area, Peacock (San Francisco)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio, 680 AM (Memphis), 97.5 FM (San Francisco), SiriusXM Channel 217 (National)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors face off. Last season, the Warriors won all three matchups against the Grizzlies, (131-118 in October 2025, 114-113 in February 2026 and 133-112 in February 2026).

The Grizzlies are 52-61 all-time in the regular season against the Jazz, including 33-25 at home and 19-36 on the road.

The Grizzlies head into this regular season with somewhat of a blank slate. With Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane all playing for different teams, the Grizzlies have moved on to a young core surrounding No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, 2024 No. 9 pick Zach Edey, 2025 No. 11 pick Cedric Coward and 2024 No. 39 pick Jaylen Wells, with veteran guard Ty Jerome running the show.

The Grizzlies won 123-103 on opening night against the Utah Jazz, headlined by guard Ty Jerome, who finished the game with 45 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a block, converting on 17 of 25 field goals.

Additionally, Boozer made his regular season debut as an NBA rookie. He didn't shoot the ball well, converting on just two of 15 shot attempts, but contributed in other ways with 11 rebounds and five assists. Head coach Tuomas IIisalo also made sure to point out his team-leading +32 plus-minus.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are in a tough position as 39 year-old megastar Stephen Curry is still great, but the Warriors' injury/medical situations, (Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody), has left the team depeted of talent. Their biggest move was drafting super-senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, who is playing a big-minute role for them right out of the gate.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +3.5 (-114), Warriors -3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -156, Warriors +132

Total points scored: 235.5 (over -105, under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome: "Good moment. Shoutout the crowd, packed house tonight, they were in it all game so, they made the game real fun."

Jerome on his 45-point performance, (a franchise record for opening night): "I say this all the time, the game kind of tells you what to do, and they were playing most of my ball screens in a drop, weren't really sending extra help. Those are shots I shoot every day, besides maybe the last one, that's a little far."

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Cameron Boozer

WARRIORS

G Stephen Curry

G De'Anthony Melton

C Draymond Green

F Gui Santos

F Yaxel Lendeborg

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Isaiah Stewart: Day-to-day - Ankle

Javon Small: Available - (Two-Way)

Jahmai Mashack: Available - (Two-Way)

Carson Cooper: Available - (Two-Way)

WARRIORS

Brandin Podziemski: Questionable - Back

Charles Bassey: Questionable - Knee

Jimmy Butler: Out - Knee

Moses Moody: Out - Knee

Kristaps Porzingis: Out - POTS

LJ Cryer: Available - Knee (Two-Way)

Graham Ike: Available - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Malevy Leons: Available - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket