The Memphis Grizzlies improved to 12-4 with a 126-98 win over the shorthanded Golden State Warriors.

Steph Curry and Draymond Green were both out tonight, but that is not to discount the Grizzlies' convincing win on the second night of a back-to-back.

Here is a look at four winners and one loser from the game.

Winner: Defense

Memphis' defense set the tone from the beginning of the game, allowing the Grizzlies to grab an early lead and run with it. The Warriors scored just 47 points in the first half and shot 6-for-21 from the field in the second quarter.

The Grizzlies forced 20 turnovers and scored 35 points off takeaways. That was a big part of a performance that held Golden State to a 17 percent clip from three and under 100 points for the fifth time this season.

Taylor Hendricks gets his 4th steal of the night and it leads to a Javon Small SLAM pic.twitter.com/bVZQmzNG1O — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 20, 2026

Winner: Cedric Coward

Coward has arguably been the Grizzlies' best all-around player this season and he continued his strong start with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists on 7-for-14 shooting. He was also a big part of Memphis' solid defensive performance, as he usually is.

Cedric Coward with 13 points and 3 threes for far in the first half pic.twitter.com/yjsTGF6Nnc — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 20, 2026

Along with Jaylen Wells, Coward's development as a three-point shooter has been a big deal for a Grizzlies team that thrives on spacing the floor. He came into the game shooting 45.2 percent from outside and went 5-for-9 from three tonight.

Winner: Cam Boozer

Cam Boozer has started to right the ship on his low shooting efficiency to start the season. He scored 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting. Since going 2-for-14 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 6, Boozer is shooting 52.9 percent from the floor and, arguably more importantly, 59.3 percent from inside the arc in the last seven games.

Cam Boozer fadeaway whew pic.twitter.com/fxGBskHS8I — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 20, 2026

Winner: Jaylen Wells

Wells, as mentioned earlier, is in the midst of a three-point shooting leap. He continued to shoot it well from the outside, going 4-for-5 from three. Improving as a creator has usually been what is talked about in terms of Wells' development. However, increasing his three-point percentage from 35 percent to 40 percent might be just as valuable to the Grizzlies.

Jaylen Wells gets us started with a corner three pic.twitter.com/cAcCm45Qar — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 20, 2026

The third-year wing profiled as a sharpshooter coming out of Washington State and shot 41.7 percent from outside in his one season with the Cougars, so it has always felt like there was more in the tank for him as a shooter.

Loser: Second chance points

Golden State winning the second-chance points battle is the only real stain on this game for Memphis. The Warriors grabbed 18 offensive rebounds to 15 for the Grizzlies and outscored Memphis 25-17 on second-chance opportunities.