Memphis Grizzlies' rookie climbs up award odds after early success
Only a handful of teams are enjoying a worse start to the season than the Memphis Grizzlies, who enter Friday’s date with the Mavericks on a four-game losing streak that ranks as the NBA’s second-longest skid.
Between Ja Morant’s discontent, Jaren Jackson Jr. being out of sync and Zach Edey still approaching his season debut, the 2025-26 season has mostly been filled with doom and gloom.
One bright spot has been rookie Cedric Coward, the 11th pick, who was acquired by Memphis in exchange for Chinese 7-footer Yang Hansen in a deal orchestrated on draft night. Coward, who played at Washington State and was bound for Duke before excelling in pre-draft workouts, has been an early revelation.
As a result, Coward now ranks fourth in Rookie of the Year odds at DraftKings at +2500 (25/1) behind only Dallas top pick Cooper Flagg (-105), 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (+130) and Hornets wing Kon Knueppel (+1400). All those players were top-four picks.
Coward has played in all nine games off the bench, scoring in double-figures seven times. He played a starring role in Memphis’ first two victories, finishing 5-for-5 in his debut in a 128-122 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 22 and dropping 27 points on the Indiana Pacers three nights later in a 128-103 rout, shooting 6-for-6 from 3-point range.
Coward has played over 20 minutes in each game and continues to carve out a larger role in coach Tuomas Iisalo’s rotation. The 22-year-old Fresno native suffered through his worst shooting game as a pro in Wednesday’s 124-109 loss to the Houston Rockets, missing all five of his 3-point attempts and finishing 2-for-10. Despite finishing with a season-low seven points, Coward grabbed nine rebounds, dished out four assists and added two steals.
Ex-Duke stars stand out in early Top Rookie mix
Flagg has been the heavy favorite in 2025-26 Rookie of the Year odds since he was selected by the Mavs, particularly since extensive usage has been forecast for him as a playmaker with Kyrie Irving sidelined and Jason Kidd playing him in the Luka Doncic role this preseason.
Edgecombe has carved into Flagg’s standing as ‘chalk’ significantly after debuting with a 34-point game against Boston. His 17.6 points per game entering the weekend leads all rookies. Flagg, still just 18 years old until Dec. 21, is shooting under 40 percent but has shown flashes of brilliance.
Knueppel, who starred alongside Flagg at Duke, is averaging 14.8 points, making over three 3-pointers per game and shooting over 41 percent from beyond the arc. He’s getting more looks with former No. 2 pick Brandon Miller dealing with a shoulder subluxation, allowing him to get more comfortable with the speed of the pro game.
If you’re looking for a longshot to back in the ROY race, Coward is a great bet since his role may increase going forward whether Morant is moved or stays put. He's come off the bench to open his career, but the Memphis Commercial Appeal asked coach Tuomas Iisalo if consideration has been given to placing Coward in the starting five.
Coward has undoubtedly hit the ground running, continuing a remarkable ascent over the past few years. The 6-foot-5 wing started his college career at Division III Willamette, moved to Big Sky power Eastern Washington, transferred to Washington State and replaced current Grizzlies starting wing Jaylen Wells as the top scorer in the school’s first season in the WCC after being displaced by the Pac-12’s breakup.
His journey was expected to continue in Durham as a replacement for the production void Flagg and Knueppel were leaving behind, but instead of playing alongside new freshman phenom Cam Boozer, Coward thrived on the workout circuit and became a lottery lock.
Other names generating early Rookie of the Year buzz include Wizards shooting guard Tre Johnson (+3000), Spurs guard Dylan Harper (+3500), Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (+4500), and Hornets 7-foot center Ryan Kalkbrenner (+7500), the top second-rounder making waves.
