NBA superstar clowns Ja Morant's dad over son's plight with Memphis Grizzlies
Despite a gambling scandal continuing to unfold, there’s no bigger story in the NBA at the moment than Ja Morant’s obvious displeasure with the Memphis Grizzlies. It doesn’t help that Memphis continues to slide, losing its fourth straight game on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.
While Morant didn’t advance the drama any further through post-game comments, we did see a humorous exchange pre-game between superstar Kevin Durant and Morant’s father, Tee, a fixture at many of his son’s games.
Durant, who takes joy in needling others as one of the league’s top trash-talkers, is of the belief Morant’s days in Memphis are numbered.
The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer told Tee Morant to “enjoy his final weekend,” referencing the team’s homestand that continues Friday and Sunday against the Mavs and Thunder. Durant then went out and shot just 5-for-18, scoring a season-low 11 points, but his team never trailed after erasing an early 2-0 deficit, which tells you how non-competitive the Grizzlies currently are.
Morant’s 17 points ranked second on Memphis behind reserve guard Cam Spencer, who finished with 19 points and helped the team hang around thanks to five 3-pointers.
Post-game, with all eyes on him as they will be for the foreseeable future following Grizzlies games, Morant took blame for his team’s offensive struggles, stating simply that “I just got to do better.” His opinion is also that Memphis doesn’t have the proper spacing necessary to get tag-team partner Jaren Jackson Jr. his normal looks. Jackson took just six shots and finished with nine points against a Rockets defense that is one of the league’s stingiest.
Morant took a team-high 19 shots, finished 1-for-7 from 3-point range in continuing his season-long struggles from beyond the arc and committed six turnovers. As his play continues to fall off, it’s becoming increasingly harder to dismiss this as a slump and not a call for a fresh start elsewhere.
Teams have already made no secret of the fact they’re monitoring the situation and the 26-year-old two-time All-Star has no shortage of potential suitors.
One positive from the loss to Houston is that Morant again led the team in minutes, seeing 33:41 when no one else reached the 30-minute mark. New head coach Tuomas Iisalo has stated he wants to play more guys to increase productivity, hoping that short stints will make it easier for his guys to go all-out in terms of effort.
This strategy was one of Morant’s biggest beefs since he said his rhythm suffered as a result. He’s now led the team in time on the floor in consecutive games after serving his one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.
The Grizzlies own the Western Conference’s longest losing streak behind only the Washington Wizards (6), and the struggles could eventually lead to Durant being proven correct that Morant’s time in a Memphis uniform is coming to an end. Whether this will indeed be Tee Morant’s final weekend watching his son play at home inside FedEx Forum remains to be seen.
