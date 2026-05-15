The basketball gods blessed the Memphis Grizzlies as they were awarded the third overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Going into the draft with the sixth-best odds to secure the number one overall pick, Memphis managed to jump three spots into the top three. Attaining the number three completely changes the narrative of possibilities the Grizzlies have going into this draft.

Along with the number three pick, Memphis also has the 16th and 32nd overall picks in this draft. With multiple tradeable contracts and 13 first-round picks over the next seven drafts, the Grizzlies have a lot of assets at their disposal to direct this rebuild in the best direction possible.

The first step in putting this rebuild on the right track is coming out of this year’s draft with as many young, talented prospects as possible. For the Grizzlies, this is their best-case scenario post-NBA Draft.

Drafting Cameron Boozer at #3

As soon as the Grizzlies were awarded the third overall pick, fans were debating who the Grizzlies should select. With the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz widely expected to take BYU’s AJ Dybansta and Kansas’ Daryn Peterson with the number one and two picks, it leaves Memphis in a position to take a potential All-Star talent at number three.

Duke’s Cameron Boozer and North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson are the two names connected most with the Grizzlies. Boozer is a physically dominant, high-IQ player who has been a winner at every level. Wilson is an uber-athletic, high-motor prospect with possibly the highest ceiling in the entire draft.

Despite both having strong individual skill sets, Boozer fits better with this current iteration of the Grizzlies. Paring Boozer next to Zach Edey will allow Memphis to have its 2026 version of the “Grit and Grind” Grizzlies. Having Boozer and Edey dominate the paint in a way similar to Grizzlies’ legends Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol will resonate not only with the franchise but also with the city of Memphis. Having two National Players of the Year in your frontcourt is a lot of talent to have at your fingertips.

Boozer’s rebounding, underrated playmaking, and offensive versatility will fit great next to Edey’s bruiser playstyle. He can also space the floor with this outside shot, as he shot 39.1% from three last season. He fills the hole at the position left by Jaren Jackson Jr., and his body type allows him to be more NBA-ready right now. His more polished game makes him a more appealing prospect over Wilson.

Mar 21, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant stands on the court following the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Trading up to select Darius Acuff Jr.

Admittedly, this may be more on the side of hyperbole, but there is a world where the Grizzlies can walk away with two First Team AP All-Americans on their roster. Acuff is currently expected to be selected in the top seven of this draft. Acuff is an offensive engine who can score at an elite level from all over the floor, with franchise point guard written all over him. If the Grizzlies can essentially trade Ja Morant for Acuff, the Grizzlies' future will be brighter than ever.

Picks five, six, and seven belong to the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, and Sacramento Kings. All of these teams need help at the guard position. That allows Memphis to put together a trade package with Morant, the 16th pick, a complementary player like Santi Aldama or Scotty Pippen Jr., and future picks to one of these teams to get within the Acuff range.

Acuff brings offensive firepower and elite playmaking that will fit great next to Cedric Coward in the backcourt. His grit, toughness, and exciting playstyle will also put butts in seats at the FedExForum.

Drafting Tarris Reed Jr. at #32

If the Grizzlies can walk away with both Acuff and Boozer, they’re walking away with a near-complete roster. The one position that still needs to be filled is backup center. Tarris Reed Jr., out of UCONN, is the perfect pick for Memphis at this stage of the draft.

In his senior year, Reed Jr. averaged 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 60.7% from the field. He brings a steady presence with productive low-post scoring and works well as the roll man in pick-and-roll situations, a calling card of Head Coach Tuomas Iisalo’s offense. He will be able to provide a similar impact to Edey when Edey is off the floor or out due to injury.

Reed will be 23 years old by the time the season starts. His more physically mature body will allow the learning curve to adjust to NBA physicality, less rough.