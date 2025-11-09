How To Watch Oklahoma City Thunder-Memphis Grizzlies, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 9, 6:10 p.m. EST, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: FanDuel Sports Network South/Southeast (Grizzlies) FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma (Thunder)
Radio: WMFS-FM
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (4-6) and OKC Thunder (9-1) had success on Friday night, posting double-digit wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings, respectively. The Grizzlies snapped a four-game skid with a 118-104 conquest, surrendering their second-fewest points on the young season. Ja Morant notched season-highs with 13 assists, three steals and seven turnovers, but getting teammates going played a large role in the win. OKC welcomed Chet Holmgren back into the mix after he sat the second of a back-to-back in Wednesday’s first loss at Portland, but Isaiah Hartenstein’s 33 points and 19 rebounds were the driving force in the 132-101 rout in Sacramento.
The Griz remain winless against teams that are at .500 or better, which is of concern since the defending champion Thunder own the NBA’s best record and can become the first team to 10 wins if they triumph at FedEx Forum.
The Thunder lost to the Trail Blazers despite building a 41-21 edge in the first quarter and uncharacteristically gave up 40 points in the fourth. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 33 points and has scored 30 or more in nine of 10 games, including six straight. SGA is on a 13-for-27 run from 3-point range over his last five.
Memphis was swept by the Thunder in April’s first round of the NBA playoffs, losing Morant for the series in Game 2. In regular-season action, OKC owns a nine-game win streak against the Grizzlies dating back to Dec. 17, 2022, but have won just three of those games at FedEx Forum. The Grizzlies are a woeful 35-74 all-time against OKC, which includes a 9-36 run against the Seattle Supersonics.
Betting Lines (via DraftKings)
Spread: Thunder -10.5 (-112), Grizzlies +10.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Thunder -520, Grizzlies +390
Total: 233.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
PROJECTED STARTERS
THUNDER
F Chet Holmgren
C Isaiah Hartenstein
G Ajay Mitchell
G Cason Wallace
G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
GRIZZLIES
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
C Jock Landale
G Ja Morant
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
INJURY REPORT
THUNDER
Luguentz Dort: Questionable - Right Upper Trap Strain
Jalen Williams: Out - Right Wrist Surgery Recovery
Aaron Wiggins: Out - Left Adductor Strain
Kenrich Williams: Out - Left Knee Surgery Recovery
Thomas Sorber: Out - Right ACL Surgery Recovery
Nikola Topic: Out - Surgical Recovery
GRIZZLIES
Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery
Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Surgery
Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Strain
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Right Toe Surgery Recovery
Santi Aldama: Questionable - Left Shoulder Soreness
GG Jackson: Probable - G League - Returning from assignment
PJ Hall: Probable - G League - Two-Way
QUOTABLE
Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault on Isaiah Hartenstein getting increasingly comfortable in OKC’s system "He’s only gotten better, especially on the offensive end of the floor, just finding his way. It’s good that we can play big like that and also maintain some offensive fluidity. That’s the skill level of Chet (Holmgren) and Hart that allows you to do to that."
