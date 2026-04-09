Jackson, Spencer, Jerome & Jokic's status for Grizzlies-Nuggets: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch
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Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Apr. 8, 8:00 p.m. CST, Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Altitude Sports Network (Denver)
Radio: 92.9 FM/680 AM (Memphis), Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM (Denver)
VITALS: The and Memphis Grizzlies (25-54) & Denver Nuggets (51-28) meet for the third of three regular season matchups, with the Nuggets winning the first two, while the Grizzlies won the last one.
The Grizzlies are 42-70 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 32-25 in home games and 10-45 in road games. The Nuggets won the season series against the Grizzlies in the 2024-2025 regular season, 3-1.
The Grizzlies enter this game as the 12th seed in the West, half a game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans and in a virtual tie with the Dallas Mavericks.
The Nuggets, on the other hand, enter this game as the third seed in the West, one game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Walter Clayton Jr.
G Lucas Williamson
C Toby Okani
F Cedric Coward
F Adama Bal
NUGGETS
G Jamal Murray
G Christian Braun
C Bam Adebayo
F Cameron Johnson
F Aaron Gordon
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Olivier Maxence-Prosper: Doubtful - Ankle
Taylor Hendricks: Doubtful - Thumb
GG Jackson: Out - Knee
Cam Spencer: Out - Back
Ty Jerome: Out - Ankle
Jaylen Wells: Out - Toe
Javon Small: Out - Thigh (Two-Way)
Rayan Rupert: Inactive - (Two-Way)
Jahmai Mashack: Questionable - Concussion (Two-Way)
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
NUGGETS
Spencer Jones: Out - Hamstring
Peyton Watson: Out - Hamstring
Curtis Jones: Active - G League (Two-Way)
David Roddy: Active - G League (Two-Way)
K.J. Simpson: Active - G League (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +15.5 (-110), Nuggets -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +2000, Nuggets -7000
Total points scored: 247.5 (over -108, under -112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket