Jackson, Spencer, Jerome & Jokic's status for Grizzlies-Nuggets: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Apr. 8, 8:00 p.m. CST, Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Altitude Sports Network (Denver)

Radio: 92.9 FM/680 AM (Memphis), Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM (Denver)

VITALS: The and Memphis Grizzlies (25-54) & Denver Nuggets (51-28) meet for the third of three regular season matchups, with the Nuggets winning the first two, while the Grizzlies won the last one.

The Grizzlies are 42-70 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 32-25 in home games and 10-45 in road games. The Nuggets won the season series against the Grizzlies in the 2024-2025 regular season, 3-1.

The Grizzlies enter this game as the 12th seed in the West, half a game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans and in a virtual tie with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, enter this game as the third seed in the West, one game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Walter Clayton Jr.

G Lucas Williamson

C Toby Okani

F Cedric Coward

F Adama Bal

NUGGETS

G Jamal Murray

G Christian Braun

C Bam Adebayo

F Cameron Johnson

F Aaron Gordon

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Olivier Maxence-Prosper: Doubtful - Ankle

Taylor Hendricks: Doubtful - Thumb

GG Jackson: Out - Knee

Cam Spencer: Out - Back

Ty Jerome: Out - Ankle

Jaylen Wells: Out - Toe

Javon Small: Out - Thigh (Two-Way)

Rayan Rupert: Inactive - (Two-Way)

Jahmai Mashack: Questionable - Concussion (Two-Way)

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

NUGGETS

Spencer Jones: Out - Hamstring

Peyton Watson: Out - Hamstring

Curtis Jones: Active - G League (Two-Way)

David Roddy: Active - G League (Two-Way)

K.J. Simpson: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +15.5 (-110), Nuggets -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +2000, Nuggets -7000

Total points scored: 247.5 (over -108, under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket