The Grizzlies should sell high on Ty Jerome



The Memphis Grizzlies are in this weird transitioning stage in which they have a star player in Ja Morant, but aren’t expected to do much until the youngsters pop. Still, things are looking up, in part because the third overall and 16th pick should be instant contributors, and they could challenge for a Play-In spot next season if health allows it.

Yet, some roster shuffling may be in order because they have too many guards, and Ty Jerome, who turns 29 on July 8, could be the odd man out. Don’t forget that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a player option next season and opting in would pay him $21.6 million. He’d be foolish to pass on it, so let’s assume Kenny the Pope, who is an inferior player to Jerome’s at this point, opts in, and that the team takes a big man plus a perimeter player in the draft. They would need to sell high on Jerome.

He was brought in when the team had a different identity, with Jaren Jackson Jr. as one of the focal points. It’s a new day, so this wouldn’t be an indictment on him. Last season was frustrating for Jerome, only playing in 15 games, but he had barely any rust offensively and averaged 19.7 points and 5.7 assists. He also was a key rotation piece in the Cleveland Cavaliers 64-win season in 2024-25, so he’s built up a quality sample size on his abilities.

His best role is as a backup guard on a good team, but they and the lesser ones may be reluctant to give more than second-round picks for him. If that and salary filler is the best the Grizzlies can do, then they should make a quick deal and get on with it.

Despite playing 22.6 minutes with the Grizzlies, his usage was skewed to unnaturally high levels, comparable to those of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown. In fact, Jerome’s usage was 10.3 percentage points higher than it was when he was a Cavalier. Yet, to his credit, he took more control of the ball and his efficiency only dropped 3.4 points (EFG percentage) to 57.2, which is very good.

Maybe a suitor in Milwaukee

On top of that, rebuilding teams could use Jerome, specifically the Milwaukee Bucks because they need more shot creation next Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins.

That could still be the case when, or if, Antetokounmpo gets traded, too. Some others that could use his scoring prowess out of screen-rolls are the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings, but Jerome could maybe beat out Jordan Poole for a spot with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Grizzlies need to prioritize the further development of Cam Spencer, Walter Clayton Jr., Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward. They can do that by freeing up minutes.