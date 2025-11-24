Key player upgraded for Grizzlies' battle with Jokic

Coming off two straight wins without Ja Morant, in which they held their opponents to 96 points, the Memphis Grizzlies may get more help for their challenging contest against Nikola Jokic the Denver Nuggets -- who look like an NBA Finals contender again.

Jaren Jackson, Jr., who missed the wins against the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks with an ankle sprain, has officially been upgraded to questionable. Morant remains out, as expected. He is likely to miss another week or more. And Morant is making more news off the court than on, now for a verbal confrontation with Mavericks guard Klay Thompson.

If Jackson Jr. plays, he needs to increase some areas of his production, specifically rebounding. He's never been elite in that area but his 5.3 average is his lowest since 2019-20. He's down from 22.5 and 22.2 points the past two seasons to 17.9 this season.

He is still an elite defender, coming off a seventh place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting, but the Grizzlies have found ways to survive and thrive the past two games with their scrappy young players. The frontcourt was effective against Dallas, as Zach Edey continues to play well since returning from his own injury. He had 12 points and 15 rebounds against the Mavericks.

Edey also has an exceptional defensive rating, continuing to show growth from his rookie campaign, even with his truncated offseason preparation.

Zach Edey, first four games back:



12.3 PPG on 70.2% TS, 9.3 RPG (4.0 OREB), 1.3 SPG, 2.0 BPG, +41 total +/- (25.3 MPG)



His impact as a screener, offensive rebounder, and two-way rim presence has been massive. He's a critical piece for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/YaOp2ASauc — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) November 23, 2025

Santi Aldama has raised his own level, and had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Jackson, Jr., however, is paid a whole lot more. He signed a five-year, $205 million extension, and as a young veteran on a squad trying to get back into the play-in picture in a weakened middle and bottom of the West, he will be counted on to give Memphis another lift. Everybody will be needed to keep Jokic under control.

