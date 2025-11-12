Latest Memphis Grizzlies injury report yields pair of surprises

The Memphis Grizzlies didn’t have to submit their injury report until the afternoon due to having played in New York on Tuesday, but their update for Wednesday’s game vs. the Boston Celtics features a pair of eyebrow-raising surprises.

Point guard Ja Morant, who finished with 10 assists but a season-high eight turnovers, has been downgraded to questionable with left ankle soreness. Center Zach Edey, yet to debut following offseason ankle surgery, has been upgraded to doubtful.

Morant has committed an average of 5.8 turnovers through five November games, which takes away from the 9.8 assists he’s dished out. Morant is shooting 17.9 percent from 3-point range thus far, up from the 15.6 percent he averaged over six October contests.

Ankle soreness suggests Morant may be wearing down some and could get a break against the Celtics since the last two games of Memphis’ road trip are spaced out. The Grizzlies don’t play again until facing the Cavs on Saturday and finish their four-game roadie in San Antonio next Tuesday.

Morant has played in all but one game this season, drawing a suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team” that saw him shelved in a 117-104 loss in Toronto. The discipline came following an apathetic showing against the L.A. Lakers on Oct. 31 after which he complained about his usage rate under new head coach Tuomas Iisalo.

Morant has played at least 32 minutes in every game since returning from the one-game timeout, but has shot just 28.7 percent from the field. There’s been no trade demand issued from anyone in his camp, but since the Grizzlies are in the midst of a 1-6 stretch entering this visit to TD Garden, it’s worth wondering whether a change would be in the best interest of all parties.

Edey debut imminent after upgraded status update

Memphis has been eagerly anticipating the return of Edey and offseason acquisition Ty Jerome, who finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting with Cleveland last season. While Jerome remains out with a calf strain that has prevented his Grizzlies debut, the 7-foot-4 Edey seems to be inching closer to getting back in the mix.

Being upgraded to ‘doubtful’ could mean that he’ll suit up and not play or result in a last-minute inclusion on the active roster.

Edey spent last week practicing with the G League’s Memphis Hustle and is in line to make his 2025-26 debut after being listed as 'out' on the weekend's injury reports. The 7-foot-4 center is a game-changer for the Grizzlies, and frontcourt partner Jaren Jackson Jr. is eagerly awaiting his return.

“He’ll draw a lot of attention defensively, and that’ll let me do more on the weak side and pick my spots,” Jackson Jr. told the Memphis Flyer. “He’s going to take up space, and that helps all of us. It lets me move more freely and not always have to fight for position against double teams. When he’s down there, teams can’t load up the same way.”

Head coach Tuomas Iisalo will have another key piece at his disposal as he continues to experiment with combinations. Memphis has been pleased with Edey’s recovery since going under the knife in June, monitoring a rehab process that intensified through training camp and the preseason.

“Last year, he was one of the biggest drivers of rebounding on both ends - not just for us, but in the whole league,” Iisalo said via Grind City Media. “He looks really good in workouts… and he’ll be a very important addition when he comes back.”

Edey’s last action came in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round sweep at the hands of the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder, who he terrorized for eight points, eight rebounds and seven blocks despite fouling out. He was instrumental in getting the Grizzlies past the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in round finale, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds to help his team advance.

