Memphis Grizzlies Make Roster Move Before Golden State Warriors Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are making an addition to their roster with one of the open spots the team had after the traded line.

According to HoopsHype Insider Michael Scotto, the Grizzlies are signing Lawson Lovering to a 10-day contract.

"The Memphis Grizzlies are signing 7-foot-1 rookie center Lawson Lovering to a 10-day contract, agents Drew Kelso and Clay Mallory of @OneMotiveSports told @HoopsHype. The former Utah Utes center has spent this season with the Memphis Hustle in the G League," Scotto tweeted.

Lawson Lovering Joins Grizzlies

Lovering, 22, is averaging 8.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, so far this season for the Memphis Hustle. He is making just over 59 percent of his shots from the field, but is struggling from the free throw line, making just over 40 percent.

Lovering signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Grizzlies during Summer League and even had a run with them in training camp. The Grizzlies ultimately waived Lovering, but he went unclaimed and remained with the organization in the G League.

With Lovering now on the roster, the Grizzlies have 18 players, which includes Jahmai Mashack, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Javon Small, who are all on two-way deals. Lovering joins Taylor Hendricks, Jaylen Wells, Scotty Pippen Jr., Kyle Anderson, Ty Jerome, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Santi Aldama, Ja Marant, Walter Clayton Jr., Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Cedric Coward, Cam Spencer and GG Jackson on the roster.

The Grizzlies should try to give Lovering some minutes, especially after the departure of Jock Landale in the trade with the Utah Jazz that also included Jaren Jackson Jr., Vince Williams Jr., and John Konchar. Edey is still hurt on the sidelines, so there is definitely an opportunity for Lovering to get some minutes.

His first potential opportunity to play comes against the Golden State Warriors on the road. The Warriors, like the Grizzlies, have struggled with injuries as of late, so it could give the team an opportunity to sneak away with a win.

After the Grizzlies leave San Francisco, they will have one game before the All-Star break against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. After that, Lovering's 10-day contract should expire, so the Grizzlies would have to sign him to another 10-day contract if they wanted him to play after the All-Star break.

Tip-off between the Grizzlies and Warriors is scheduled for 9 pm CT inside the Chase Center in San Francisco. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

