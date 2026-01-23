Memphis Grizzlies-New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Friday, Jan. 23, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (New Orleans)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), WWL 870 AM,105.3 FM. (New Orleans)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (18-24) and New Orleans Pelicans (10-36) meet for the third of four matchups this season. The Grizzlies won both of the previous matchups earlier this season, (once in October, once in November). The Grizzlies are 44-44 all-time versus the Pelicans during the regular season, including 27-17 in home games and 17-27 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Cam Spencer
G Cedric Coward
C Jock Landale
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
PELICANS
G Jeremiah Fears
G Trey Murphy
C Derik Queen
F Saddiq Bey
F Zion Williamson
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
PELICANS
Herbert Jones: Out - Ankle
Jose Alvarado: Out - Oblique
Dejounte Murray: Out - Achilles
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies -4.5 (-110), Pelicans +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Grizzlies -194, Pelicans +162
Total points scored: 235.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Memphis Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo on what he attributes to the 11 double-digit leads that were ultimately losses: "What goes into those situations, I'd say, that we discussed this during our European tour because what we had against the Orlando Magic in the first game. I think people, generally, say that that's a bad thing that you build a lead, that you build a double-digit lead. Basketball has changed a lot as a sport."
"I don't know if the perception of the games and the nature of those has changed as fast. The up-and-down, the rollercoaster of the scores, that's, I would say, more of a feature than a bug. It isn't like it was maybe 30 years ago, when you had a double-digit lead and the game was somehow safe at that point or you control the game going forward from that."
