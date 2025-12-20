Five questions ahead of Wizards vs. Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are back in action against the Washington Wizards at FedEx Forum.

To learn more about the Grizzlies' next opponent, we spoke with Washington Wizards On SI contributor Owen Jury.

What has been the biggest surprise with the Wizards so far this season?

The biggest surprise for the Wizards this season has been second year center Alex Sarr. The former number two pick had picked up his fair share of doubters following an up and down rookie season. However, he has quickly silenced said haters, displaying a skillset in his second year that reflects that of an All-Star caliber player.

Sarr has taken strides on both offense and defense, developing into the player the Wizards envisioned him being when they took him with their top pick just a year ago.

Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr holds the ball as Atlanta Hawks forward Jacob Toppin defends | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What’s something people should know about the Wizards that cannot be found in a box score?

Something that likely won't come up in the box score for the Wizards is their surprising amount of depth. Through the early portions of this season, Washington has dealt with a plethora of injuries to multiple key contributors. Despite those injuries constantly altering the rotation, Washington hasn't seen much of a drop off in production in those time frames.

Some may conclude that the Wizards are just so bad that no matter who they play they will still suck and although those people aren't necessarily wrong, it still does a slight injustice to the amount of depth that Washington possesses.

Who is the X-Factor for the Wizards?

The X-Factor for the Wizards is CJ McCollum. Although Washington has won just four games this season, one thing has held consistent in regards to their team success. The team plays better when McCollum plays better. Washington brought him in this offseason in hopes of gaining a stable veteran presence who could help guide the younger players along in their development.

Although it has been far from perfect this season for the 34-year-old, he clearly plays a big factor in the teams success on a night to night basis.

If the Wizards were to beat the Grizzlies, what would be the reason why?

The Wizards beating the Grizzlies is a tall task, but not one that they can't complete. Washington has proven the ability to get hot on nights and play at a level far above then the one their record reflects. Beating the Grizzlies would mean their best players were clicking on all cylinders, along with a couple of their bench guys stepping up and having big nights.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Final Prediction: Grizzles 115, Wizards 108

