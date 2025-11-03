No market for Morant? Why the Grizzlies could be in trouble
Recent reports suggest that if the Memphis Grizzlies were to explore a trade involving star guard Ja Morant, there may not be a robust market for his services, according to sources cited by Tim MacMahon. During a discussion on The Hoop Collective Podcast, Morant’s situation was examined:
This insight has significant implications for the Grizzlies. Morant, while undeniably talented, carries a level of risk that may make potential suitors hesitant. His early season struggles, averaging 20.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while shooting just 15 percent from three, combined with recent suspension issues, raise questions about consistency and long-term fit. Teams are evaluating not just his on-court production, but also locker-room dynamics and potential off-court distractions.
Morant has been in this position before. Over his career, he has missed 34 games due to suspension, 25 for detrimental conduct, including displaying a firearm on social media, a failed drug test, and now suspension by his own team. The eeriness of the situation draws comparisons to Jimmy Butler in Miami, where repeated conflicts with coaching staff and public complaints eventually culminated in a trade. Morant appears to be blaming head coach Tuomas Iisalo for the team’s struggles, even as his play continues to decline. His shooting is shaky (Morant has a shooting percentage of 15.6% from three-point range (5-32) this season. So far, he has as many airballs as makes), finishing at the rim is inconsistent, his defense is unreliable, and his availability and leadership have come into question.
The Grizzlies’ ability to leverage Morant in a trade is further complicated by his contract. Morant is in the third year of a five-year, $197 million deal, which limits flexibility for teams looking to acquire him. While the Grizzlies did make some offseason moves, adding Ty Jerome, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony (later bought out), and received future draft assets in exchange for Desmond Bane. But these additions do not replace the immediate impact of a star player capable of carrying the team.
Without a robust trade market and with internal friction rising, Memphis faces a precarious path forward. The team must weigh maintaining internal cohesion, maximizing Morant’s remaining prime, and determining whether addressing these challenges internally or exploring a high-risk trade is the best path to remaining competitive in the Western Conference.
Despite the tension and rocky start, it is possible that Memphis and Morant could make amends. Superstars and organizations have navigated similar conflicts successfully in the past, often by establishing clearer communication, recalibrating roles, and emphasizing shared goals. If Iisalo and the front office can address Morant’s concerns about offensive schemes while reinforcing accountability and structure, there is a path to restoring trust and cohesion. Morant himself has shown the ability to respond positively when given clarity, autonomy, and support, suggesting that the current hardships may not be permanent.
So, if the Grizzlies and Morant, can't make amends, they may miss out on a haul for the star point guard, but if they can Morant must produce like he is capable of for the Grizzlies to right the ship.
Whatever the case may be, buyer beware, because with Ja Morant, comes all of Ja Morant.
How To Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Detroit Pistons, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines