The Cameron Boozer era is nearly underway in Memphis, and it is exciting times, even after moving on from the previous core. Cameron Boozer joins a young core of Cedric Coward, Cam Spencer, Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, and many established veterans.

Memphis projects to finish near the play-in, but should the Grizzlies mesh, and the young players continue to improve, they could definitely take advantage of a weaker Western Conference, and many of their young players would have a platform to shine.

So as they look to replace Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. which Grizzly could make an All-Star team this year?

The Grizzlies were TWENTY-SEVEN POINT EIGHT points per 100 possessions better with Zach Edey on the court last season, per Cleaning the Glass



(+1.7 ORtg, -26.1 DRtg)



best individual net-rating differential in the league pic.twitter.com/DTH8MX8iUX — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) September 25, 2026

I will begin with Zach Edey. He is the Grizzlies most impactful player, he will average a double double, and if his impact can translate to wins for Tuomas Iisalo and the Grizzlies, he will get the recognition he deserves. Edey will have some competition with Alperen Sengun, and Nikola Jokic, but with the NBA's new All-Star format, Edey would be going up against the capable US All-Stars, guys like Bam Adebayo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Duren, Chet Holmgren, and many more.

Edey's path starts by giving the Grizzlies starter level minutes night in and night out, and then he will directly benefit from playing alongside Cameron Boozer, Ty Jerome, and the other blossoming Grizzlies.

Now for the opinions of others here OnSi.

Tony Mejia

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Zach Edey is likely to lead the Grizzlies in not only rebounds and blocks, but also win shares. His numbers before being shelved last season already had the analytics nerds counting his eye-popping numbers like sheep before sleep, so given that he's stronger and looks to be in better shape, it wouldn't be too crazy if he winds up rounding out the centers alongside Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama ahead of OKC's Chet Holmgren and Houston's Alperen Sengun, who were All-Stars in '26."

Ethan Skolnick

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) knock the ball loose from Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Memphis is being underrated by most observers, and has a chance to be competitive in a weakened West. And with LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, among others, relocating to the East in the offseason, there's a little less starpower in competition for All-Star spots. So that gives a Grizzlies player a chance, should they be hanging around .500 at selection time -- and while Cedric Coward may pop in year two, he's not necessarily the name. Nor is Ty Jerome, even as he continues scoring at a point a minute in the preseason. The leaders would be either Zach Edey or Cameron Boozer, and while Edey's presence correlated to winning (7-3) in a small sample size last season, Boozer is the one with the buzz. It is highly unusual for a rookie to get an All-Star nod, as none has been chosen since Blake Griffin in 2011, but Boozer's ability to fill up the stat sheet and play the right way could get the attention of the coaches, who do make up a voting bloc."