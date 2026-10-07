Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for Zach Edey This Season

There is no debating that when Zach Edey is on the floor he is one of the most impactful players across the entire NBA. But the problem is just that, when he is on the floor.

In Edey's young career he has only played in 77 games and has constantly dealt with injuries, something the Memphis Grizzlies have been very cautious with. But this season, with their rebuild in full swing, and many highly talented players looking to build the next era of Grizzlies basketball, Memphis needs Edey.

The Grizzlies were TWENTY-SEVEN POINT EIGHT points per 100 possessions better with Zach Edey on the court last season, per Cleaning the Glass



(+1.7 ORtg, -26.1 DRtg)



best individual net-rating differential in the league pic.twitter.com/DTH8MX8iUX — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) September 25, 2026

The plan is for Edey to return at the beginning of the regular season, and it isn't likely that he will play in the preseason, so here are the best and worst-case scenarios for Edey's 2026/27 season.

Best Case Scenario: Edey Plays 65+ with DPOY Campaign

Dec 7, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen (16) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NBA gives us a solid threshold for games played now due to needing to play 65+ games to be award eligible, so that is the goal set, and the best case for Edey. Edey's game doesn't need to be any different, he is a dominant interior force and will easily average a double double, but he needs to play. Pairing Edey with Cameron Boozer, Cedric Coward, and Jaylen Wells would be a strong foundation for the Grizzlies moving forward, and with the depth of this years team, it is one that could turn some heads. If Edey can get to that 65-game mark, he will easily be in conversation for defensive player of the year as some of the numbers he puts up in the defensive department are absurd. Beyond just the 1.9 blocks per game, opponents shoot 21% lower than expected at the rim when he contests.

Zach Edey plays = MEM is good



An absolute force out there. Opponents shooting 21% lower than expected at the rim when he contests. S-tier on the offensive glass. He and Boozer duo’s impact will be through the roof if healthy. pic.twitter.com/5uxeGcCD0n — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) September 18, 2026

Worst Case Scenario: Injury and Uncertainty

Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) reacts toward an official after receiving a technical foul during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The worst case is simply another injury. If Edey can prove to hold up over the course of an entire NBA season it puts the Grizzlies in a tough spot regarding his future. Edey has a team option for next season that must be picked up by 10/31 (it likely will be) and he would then be on the last two years of his contract before becoming a restricted free agent in 2028/29. Being on a rookie deal is huge for the Grizzlies should the worst-case scenario play out because it is not like Edey is making Embiid money to only play here and there.

Edey is such an elite talent on the basketball court, and his development could boost the Grizzlies rebuild. The Grizzlies need a healthy season out of their center this season, and if not, the water begins to get murky regarding his future in Memphis.