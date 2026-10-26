Ty Jerome continues nuclear start, No Edey no problem in Grizzlies win over Kings

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Sacramento Kings 123-112 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

This is only the third time in Grizzlies franchise history that the team has won its first three games. Memphis was able to hold off a Kings fourth-quarter comeback after being up by 14 at one point.

Here is a look at the winners and losers from the game.

Winner: Ty Jerome continues ridiculous start

Not enough can be said at this point about Ty Jerome's first three games. After scoring 45 on opening night and 28 against Golden State, he put up 31 points on 8-for-17 shooting against the Kings. Notably, he was able to consistently get to the free throw line by taking advantage of Sacramento's over-aggression. Jerome was a perfect 14-of-14 from the charity stripe.

The highlight of Jerome's night was a stepback three-pointer to give Memphis an eight-point lead shortly after Sacramento tied it at 106.

TY JEROME IS PLAYING OUT OF HIS MIND



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/83aIxGqjSB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 26, 2026

If Jerome can sustain anything close to what he is doing right now, he could be the runaway favorite for the NBA Most Improved Player award.

Winner: Jaylen Wells in homecoming games

Sacramento native Jaylen Wells has always liked the rims at Golden 1 Center, and tonight was no different. Coming into the game, Wells was averaging 19.3 points per game, shooting 69 percent from three-point range in Sacramento over four contests. His 30-point. 8-for-9 from three performance as a rookie was one of his best games as a professional.

Jaylen Wells no dip three whew pic.twitter.com/UhU0fu3IwS — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) October 26, 2026

Tonight, Wells' success in front of friends and family continued. He finished with 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting and a perfect 2-for-2 from long range. He also continued to take on physical screens on defense, and drew multiple illegal screen calls.

Loser: Cam Boozer's first rookie lumps

Boozer going 2-for-15 from the field in his debut could be considered lumps, but he was still very impactful in that game. Tonight, he dealt with some more niche aspects of the game where he showed his inexperience.

There were several times where he tried to draw fouls on mismatches near the rim, and he was not able to get the call. Boozer certainly does not get a veteran-type whistle on saavy moves when initiating contact, and there were multiple times where he tried to lean on that.

Boozer also ran into trouble down low when guarded by Precious Achiuwa. Achiuwa used swipe-down moves on Boozer and other Grizzlies bigs when they had the ball. The seventh-year big man is an example of someone who is not a big name, or even a regular rotation player, who impacts the game with experience.

On top of all that, Boozer struggled with shooting again. He was just 6-for-21 from the field and 2-for-7 from three.

Winner: Controlling the boards without Zach Edey

This was Memphis' first game this season without Zach Edey in the lineup. With Domantas Sabonis being one of the best rebounders in the league, that matchup was concerning without the Grizzlies' 7-4 big man.

Memphis embraced that challenge well, winning the battle on the boards 54 to 44. Sabonis finished with 15 rebounds, but was in foul trouble for a big chunk of the game. He picked up his fourth early in the third quarter.

Boozer and Cedric Coward were tied for the team lead with 11 rebounds a piece. Coward had a strong performance overall after missing the Warriors game on Friday. He finished with 15 on 6-for-11 shooting.

Loser: Paint scoring efficiency

The Grizzlies shot just 24-for-49 in the paint (49 percent). Some of them were tough looks, and only seven of the attempts were in the restricted area. However, there were also several missed layups that Memphis converts nine times out of ten.

Loser: Zach LaVine continues to torch Grizzlies

Zach LaVine has always been a Grizzlies killer. He has averaged 24.7 points per game against Memphis since joining the Chicago Bulls in 2017-18. He always seems to consistently make difficult shots against the Grizzlies, and tonight was no different.

Zach LaVine drives and SLAMS IT HOME 💥



He's got a game-high 31 PTS! pic.twitter.com/4ox9SAyIxx — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2026

LaVine finished with 37 points on 13-for-25 shooting. Luckily for Memphis, he was just 3-for-10 from three. LaVine and Darius Acuff Jr. were the only consistent sources of creation for Sacramento.

What's next

Memphis will play the second game of a back-to-back when it takes on the Utah Jazz for the second time this season on Monday in Salt Lake City.