By no means is ten games a valid sample size to truly define how good a team is. This is especially true when it is the first ten games of the season and the team is one of the youngest in the league while also embarking on a new era.

However, what is clear about the Memphis Grizzlies so far is that there are some really encouraging signs for their present and future. And while an easier part of the schedule has played a part in their success, other factors have contriubted as well and could be sustainable as the season progresses.

Shooting Success

Nov 2, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) shoots for three during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Grizzlies have made 152 threes at a 38.6% success rate over their past 10 games.

The Grizzlies have also made 195 free throws at a 84.6% success rate over their past 10 games.

Memphis has achieved each of these specific statistical thresholds individually multiple times over a 10 game period in the history of their franchise. However, they are only the second team in NBA history to have achieved both thresholds in the same ten game stretch to start a season.

They are currently second in the NBA in 3p% and first in FT%. It is clear no one anticipated Memphis to get off to this good of a start shooting the three or at the line. However, it is just as clear that neither of these success rates are sustainable.

But while regression will likely settle in soon, that should not overshadow the significance that comes with this potentially being the best collection of shooting talent the Grizzlies have had in franchise history. Cam Spencer is a historically good shooter, while Ty Jerome has "top of the league" stretches of shooting as well. Jerami Grant is making 45% of his threes at nearly four attempts per game off the bench.

And perhaps the best development of all is the leveling up in reliable shooting that has come from Jaylen Wells and Ced Coward. A big hope for this new area of Grizzlies basketball was to more consistently have an above average offensive floor. Currently, the Grizzlies are 6th in true shooting, 10th in offensive rating, and 12th in half court offense in the NBA.

Again, regression will eventually impact the Grizzlies shooting success. This is especially true as the schedule gets harder. But, even with that regression coming, it seems realistic this roster could be one of the better shooting teams in the NBA. And if that can be a reliable trait of this roster from the start of this rebuild, then its outlook is already better than expected.

Core Chemistry

Nov 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo talks to his players during a break in the action against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a team so young and with many players taking on bigger roles entering the season, it would have made sense if chemistry was clearly a work in progress.

And without a doubt, it certainly is.

But the current chemistry of this roster, especailly the core of Cam Boozer, Zach Edey, Coward, and Wells, was also cleary at a stronger starting point than expected. And beyond the major benefit of health, their individual playing styles being effectively complementary of each other is a great development.

For any NBA lineup in which all players are age 25 and under…



The best 3-Man lineup (min. 100 min played)



Zach Edey

Cam Boozer

Jaylen Wells



+24.2 NET RTG



The best 4-man lineup (min. 75 min)



Edey

Boozer

Wells

Ced Coward



+18.3 NET RTG



Good start for young core — Shawn Coleman (@StatsSAC) November 10, 2026

When these four players are playing together, they consistently play winning basketball. Execellent rebound production, smart offensive execution, and good team defense are all factors in their successs. Along with Ty Jerome, this quartet makes up one of the most productive starting units in the NBA.

The big key is that each player accepts their role because they know the role emphasizes what they do well. But each player also has showed clear upside in unexpected areas in their time with the Grizzlies. As mentioned above, for Coward and Wells it is reliable shooting. For Edey, it is defensive impact. For Boozer, it is implementing his offensive processing effectively.

Again, the success rates will likely regress as the schedule gets harder. But this team also has a ten game reference point that proves they can win in the NBA. And the confidence that comes from that should help establish the needed consistency to maintain success.

Flaws Naturally Remain

As has been mentioned, the Grizzlies currently being at a 7-3 record has been wonderful to witness. But despite all the success, and as regression starts to settle down the offense a bit a times, the natural flaws of a young roster will emerge.

For the Grizzlies in particular, turnover production is a clear area of improvement. The Grizzlies are 20th or worse in the NBA in both committng turnovers and creating turnovers. Consistently losing that battle diminishes the positive impact of winning the rebounding war. But with the shooting and decision making upside of this team, improvement should be soon.

One other area that seems to need imrpovement is rim pressure/production. The Grizzlies have greatly beneited from some three point luck this season. But as early November showed, the three point variance could go against Memphis at times this season.

And with the Grizzlies currently being 27th in the NBA in percentage of total shots at the rim and 19th in rim shot accuracy, it will be hard to find an offensive altenative if the Grizzlies are too reliant on three point success. This roster does not have a high level of self-creation or success in transition. As a result, their ball movement must be better at finding good looks at all levels in the half court.

Without a doubt, this Grizzlies roster is likely exceeding expectations currently. But that does not mean raising the expectations of what they could do this season is flawed. They can and will be competitive on most nights, and that is especially true when its well known how much multiple members of the team hate losing.

Time will ultimately tell how good this Grizzlies team is. But the clear truth is that the time to expect sustainable winning could be sooner.